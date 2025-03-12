Chic Report

Spring Fashion To Love: Chic Sandals, Breezy Bags, & More!

These pieces will have your wardrobe in full bloom

by Aaron Royce
Casablanca Spring 2025 (Bryce Anderson)

Spring is here! As temps begin to heat up and our winter coats go back into storage, there’s only one thing to do: start dressing for warmer days ahead. With plenty of the season’s best pieces already out, there’s a wide variety to choose from when updating your rotation. From versatile sandals and sneakers to the perfect lightweight jackets and elegant dresses, discover the best of spring fashion to know right now.

Cole Haan, Celena saddle bag, $278

(Courtesy of Cole Haan)

LAGOS, Keshi pearl drop earrings, $450

(Courtesy of LAGOS)

Max Mara, Oversized wool and cashmere jumper, $1,090

(Courtesy of Max Mara)

Tommy Hilfiger, High-rise wide-leg jeans, $72 (was $119)

(Courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger)

Marion Parke, Imogen sandals, $450

(Courtesy of Marion Parke)

Casablanca, Crochet rose dress, $1,325

(Courtesy of Bergdorf Goodman)

Alexis Bittar, Solanales intertwined cuff bracelet, $295 

(Courtesy of Alexis Bittar)

Sam Edelman, Carla lace-up kitten heels, $130

(Courtesy of Sam Edelman)

Izipizi, Office sunglasses, $70

(Courtesy of Izipizi)

Urban Revivo, Notch lapel trench coat, $129

(Courtesy of Urban Revivo)

Christian Louboutin, Baggy tote bag, $2,390

(Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue)

Grey/Ven, Gillian knit tank top, $195

(Courtesy of Grey/Ven)

Victoria Beckham, Wool-blend shorts, $750

(Courtesy of Net-a-Porter)

Wanderlust + Co., Healing ombre fuchsia & turquoise locket, $69

(Courtesy of Wanderlust + Co.)

Naturalizer, Medina lace-up sneakers, $99

(Courtesy of Naturalizer)

All images: Daniele Oberrauch/Gorunway.com

Aaron Royce is the Fashion News Editor at The Daily Front Row

