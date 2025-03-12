Spring Fashion To Love: Chic Sandals, Breezy Bags, & More!

Spring is here! As temps begin to heat up and our winter coats go back into storage, there’s only one thing to do: start dressing for warmer days ahead. With plenty of the season’s best pieces already out, there’s a wide variety to choose from when updating your rotation. From versatile sandals and sneakers to the perfect lightweight jackets and elegant dresses, discover the best of spring fashion to know right now.

Cole Haan, Celena saddle bag, $278

LAGOS, Keshi pearl drop earrings, $450

Max Mara, Oversized wool and cashmere jumper, $1,090

Marion Parke, Imogen sandals, $450

Casablanca, Crochet rose dress, $1,325

Alexis Bittar, Solanales intertwined cuff bracelet, $295

Sam Edelman, Carla lace-up kitten heels, $130

Izipizi, Office sunglasses, $70

Urban Revivo, Notch lapel trench coat, $129

Christian Louboutin, Baggy tote bag, $2,390

Grey/Ven, Gillian knit tank top, $195

Wanderlust + Co., Healing ombre fuchsia & turquoise locket, $69

Naturalizer, Medina lace-up sneakers, $99

All images: Daniele Oberrauch/Gorunway.com

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.