Spring Fashion To Love: Chic Sandals, Breezy Bags, & More!

Spring is here! As temps begin to heat up and our winter coats go back into storage, there’s only one thing to do: start dressing for warmer days ahead. With plenty of the season’s best pieces already out, there’s a wide variety to choose from when updating your rotation. From versatile sandals and sneakers to the perfect lightweight jackets and elegant dresses, discover the best of spring fashion to know right now.
Cole Haan, Celena saddle bag, $278
LAGOS, Keshi pearl drop earrings, $450
Max Mara, Oversized wool and cashmere jumper, $1,090
Tommy Hilfiger, High-rise wide-leg jeans, $72 (was $119)
Marion Parke, Imogen sandals, $450
Casablanca, Crochet rose dress, $1,325
Alexis Bittar, Solanales intertwined cuff bracelet, $295
Sam Edelman, Carla lace-up kitten heels, $130
Izipizi, Office sunglasses, $70
Urban Revivo, Notch lapel trench coat, $129
Christian Louboutin, Baggy tote bag, $2,390
Grey/Ven, Gillian knit tank top, $195
Victoria Beckham, Wool-blend shorts, $750
Wanderlust + Co., Healing ombre fuchsia & turquoise locket, $69
Naturalizer, Medina lace-up sneakers, $99
All images: Daniele Oberrauch/Gorunway.com
