Edward Enninful & His Sister Akua Launch New Media Platform EE72

We finally know what Edward Enninful‘s been up to since leaving British Vogue.The editorial darling has just announced the launch of EE72, a global media and entertainment company he co-founded with sister Akua Enninful. In a video shared to Edward’s Instagram on Monday, EE72 was unveiled as a platform for individuals to create and unite through storytelling. The company will be led by Akua as CEO, with Edward serving as chief creative officer. However, this is just the start; more info is coming soon on EE72’s next projects!

Michael Kors Jets To Ibiza With Suki Waterhouse & Logan Lerman

Grab your passports! Michael Kors certainly did—and took Suki Waterhouse and Logan Lerman along for the ride in his sun-soaked Spring 2025 campaign. Photographed in Ibiza by Mert Alas, Waterhouse and Lerman take in the city’s sights and sun (and a dip or two!) in Kors’ latest clothing and accessories. Notable standouts include the designer’s breezy new lightweight shirts, shorts, denim, and studded and fringed minis, plus plenty of slick sunglasses, watches, and gold-hued jewelry! We’re also crushing on the new Dakota leather messenger bag, studded Laila satchel, and edgy Irene sandals.

All images: Mert Alas

Lady Gaga Beats The Heat On Hot Ones

Hot wings are no match for Lady Gaga! The performer made a surprise appearance on Sean Evans’ popular YouTube show Hot Ones this weekend, outfitted in blooming Thom Browne couture. During her sizzling interview, Gaga—while munching on vegan wings—spoke on her early tour stunts, love of album production, covering classic rock songs, and her early days performing in NYC.

“I remember when me and Lady Starlight were given a residency at the Slipper Room, and I was so excited,” Gaga told Evans. “It was such an honor to be asked to perform there. I remember I made my outfit for my Slipper Room show—I sewed it myself. I just look back on that time so fondly. My whole day was spent trying to get those gigs. I would knock on door after door after door, and just say, “Can I please play here?” Or, I would call and pretend I was my manager! I would tell people, “She is so hot right now.” Sometimes I would do an accent. I would do anything to get booked.”

SJP Will Be Honored With PEN America’s Literary Service Award This Spring

Sarah Jessica Parker is being honored for her literary advocacy. The Sex and the City star and publisher, who’s been a longtime advocate for reading and public libraries, will receive PEN America‘s notable PEN/Audible Literary Service Award at its annual Literary Gala on May 15. Parker’s honor arrives as she’s earned recognition for championing diverse voices at her SJP Lit. imprint, as well as executive producing the empowering documentary film The Librarians. Macmillan Publishers CEO Jon Yaged will also be honored with the event’s Business Visionary award. Held at the American Museum of Natural History, the Literary Gala will bring together top figures across publishing, journalism, humanitarianism, and more to celebrate the power of writing and free speech. Expect a Younger-worthy slate of literary who’s who, including gala co-chairs (and PEN America trustees) Jodi Picoult and Dinaw Mengestu—though the gala’s host and additional honorees and presenters are soon to come!

“We are now at a crisis point with books by underrepresented writers being pulled from school libraries and classrooms,” said Clarisse Rosaz Shariyf in a statement. “Sarah Jessica Parker is pushing back against these bans as an indispensable defender of the freedom to read and by shining a light on exceptional new voices of American contemporary literature through her publishing imprint SJP Lit. For these reasons, we are delighted to honor this multi-talented artist and cultural icon with one of our most prestigious awards.”

SKIMS & Nike Are Teaming Up On A Sporty New Collab

Just do it! Kim Kardashian‘s SKIMS has announced its latest collaboration with Nike, aptly titled NikeSkims! The partnership aims to be around for a while, as an ongoing collection to encourage greater female participation in sports. With Kim Kardashian’s extensive knowledge of the female body and Nike’s storied athleticism, this collab aims to work with every body type while accentuating wearers’ natural forms. The line will include apparel, footwear, and additional accessories, all oriented towards athletes feeling confident and sexy. Stay tuned for more updates ahead of NikeSkims’ first launch, anticipated this spring!

Additional reporting by Madison Coombs.

