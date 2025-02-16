Chic Report

Top Looks From The 2025 BAFTA’s Red Carpet!

These looks delivered sophistication and sparkle in London

by Aaron Royce
written by Aaron Royce
BAFTA, BAFTAs, BAFTA 2025, red carpet, awards, celebrity red carpet, Demi Moore, Raffey Cassidy, Vanessa Kirby, McQueen, Miu Miu, Gucci, Celine, Zegna
Vanessa Kirby (Courtesy of Celine), Demi Moore (Courtesy of McQueen), Raffey Cassidy (Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Bring out the BAFTAs! On Saturday, the British Academy Film Awards hosted its annual event celebrating 2024’s top film performers and pictures—often seen as a preview of who will win big at the Oscars. This year’s red carpet came with a lineup of streamlined style, from glittering gowns to subtle sparkle and dapper suiting. Below, discover some of the top looks we loved from the 2025 BAFTA’s ceremony!

Demi Moore in custom McQueen with De Beers jewelry, styled by Brad Goreski

Demi Moore (Courtesy of McQueen)

Raffey Cassidy in Miu Miu

Raffey Cassidy (Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Mimi Keene in Dior Resort 2025

Mimi Keene (Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Vanessa Kirby in Celine with Cartier jewelry

Vanessa Kirby (Courtesy of Celine)

Zoe Saldaña in Saint Laurent

Zoe Saldaña (Courtesy of Saint Laurent)

Pamela Anderson in Jacquemus with Pandora jewelry

Pamela Anderson (Courtesy of Pandora)

Timothée Chalamet in Bottega Veneta with Cartier jewelry 

Timothée Chalamet (Courtesy of Bottega Veneta)

Fernanda Torres in Dior with Fernando Jorge jewelry

Fernanda Torres (Courtesy of Dior)

Thomas McKenzie in Emilia Wickstead

Thomasin McKenzie (Courtesy of Emilia Wickstead)

Mark Eydelshteyn in McQueen

Mark Eydelshteyn (Courtesy of McQueen)

Will Poulter in Dior Homme

Will Poulter (Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Michelle Monaghan in custom Gucci

Michelle Monaghan (Courtesy of Gucci)

Dev Patel in custom Gucci

Dev Patel (Courtesy of Gucci)

Will Sharpe in Zegna

Will Sharpe (Courtesy of Zegna)

David Jonsson in custom Gucci

David Jonsson (Courtesy of Gucci)

Sean Baker in Zegna

Sean Baker (Courtesy of Zegna)

Mohanned Al Turki in Zegna

Mohammed Al Turki (Courtesy of Zegna)

Corey Mylchreest in Saint Laurent

Corey Mylchreest (Courtesy of Saint Laurent)

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.

Aaron Royce is the Fashion News Editor at The Daily Front Row, where he covers all things fashion, beauty, and pop culture—both on and off the runway. Before joining The Daily, he was a freelance contributor for Vogue, Marie Claire, InStyle, and more outlets. Previously, he served as Digital Editor at Footwear News, following internships with The Daily Front Row, Paper, Caroline Vazzana, Capitol File, Anchyi Wei, and more. He was born in northern Virginia and lives in Brooklyn, where he spends copious time shoe shopping, reading fashion memoirs, and scrolling through Instagram. (@aaronjdroyce)

You may also like

Shifts in The Fashion Week Calendar, Thom...

Sabrina Carpenter’s Vogue Debut, Pete Davidson Hearts...

Looks We Love From The 2025 Critics...

Daily Media: Sabato De Sarno & Gucci...

Sabato De Sarno Exits Gucci

The Best-Dressed Stars At The 2025 Grammy...

Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas!

Paris Fashion Week Men’s Top Fall 2025...

Dior Homme’s Chic PFW Show, Alan Cumming’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.