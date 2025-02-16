Top Looks From The 2025 BAFTA’s Red Carpet!

Bring out the BAFTAs! On Saturday, the British Academy Film Awards hosted its annual event celebrating 2024’s top film performers and pictures—often seen as a preview of who will win big at the Oscars. This year’s red carpet came with a lineup of streamlined style, from glittering gowns to subtle sparkle and dapper suiting. Below, discover some of the top looks we loved from the 2025 BAFTA’s ceremony!

Demi Moore in custom McQueen with De Beers jewelry, styled by Brad Goreski

Raffey Cassidy in Miu Miu

Mimi Keene in Dior Resort 2025

Vanessa Kirby in Celine with Cartier jewelry

Zoe Saldaña in Saint Laurent

Pamela Anderson in Jacquemus with Pandora jewelry

Timothée Chalamet in Bottega Veneta with Cartier jewelry

Fernanda Torres in Dior with Fernando Jorge jewelry

Thomas McKenzie in Emilia Wickstead

Mark Eydelshteyn in McQueen

Will Poulter in Dior Homme

Michelle Monaghan in custom Gucci

Dev Patel in custom Gucci

Will Sharpe in Zegna

David Jonsson in custom Gucci

Sean Baker in Zegna

Mohanned Al Turki in Zegna

Corey Mylchreest in Saint Laurent

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.