Top Looks From The 2025 BAFTA’s Red Carpet!

Bring out the BAFTAs! On Saturday, the British Academy Film Awards hosted its annual event celebrating 2024’s top film performers and pictures—often seen as a preview of who will win big at the Oscars. This year’s red carpet came with a lineup of streamlined style, from glittering gowns to subtle sparkle and dapper suiting. Below, discover some of the top looks we loved from the 2025 BAFTA’s ceremony!
Demi Moore in custom McQueen with De Beers jewelry, styled by Brad Goreski
Raffey Cassidy in Miu Miu
Mimi Keene in Dior Resort 2025
Vanessa Kirby in Celine with Cartier jewelry
Zoe Saldaña in Saint Laurent
Pamela Anderson in Jacquemus with Pandora jewelry
Timothée Chalamet in Bottega Veneta with Cartier jewelry
Fernanda Torres in Dior with Fernando Jorge jewelry
Thomas McKenzie in Emilia Wickstead
Mark Eydelshteyn in McQueen
Will Poulter in Dior Homme
Michelle Monaghan in custom Gucci
Dev Patel in custom Gucci
Will Sharpe in Zegna
David Jonsson in custom Gucci
Sean Baker in Zegna
Mohanned Al Turki in Zegna
Corey Mylchreest in Saint Laurent
Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.