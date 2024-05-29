Zac Posen’s viral Gap shirtdress sold out in an hour

Gap’s viral shirtdress by Zac Posen has officially sold out! According to the Daily Beast, Posen’s latest design—a version of the custom dress he crafted for Anne Hathaway at the Cannes Film Festival—is now fully unavailable within one hour of its launch. The collared piece made waves when Hathaway wore it on the Cannes red carpet, and further so when Posen released his $158 version for pre-order on Tuesday—with all sizes from 0 to 16 completely sold out. “Totally floored,” Posen shared in a new Instagram post commemorating the moment—and we’re inclined to agree! Watch this space for what’s to come from the fashion darling during his Gap tenure.

MCM hits the field with new Eurocup 2024 collaborative collection

MCM is embracing soccer for summer, thanks to its new European Football Championship (also known as the Eurocup) collaboration. The German luxury brand has launched a collection in partnership with the famed tournament, inspired by its roots in Munich and lineage dressing soccer stars including Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Neymar Junior. For the accompanying campaign, Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah fronts new imagery by Davit Giorgadze while outfitted in the line’s black and brown polo, shorts, cap, weekender, and backpack—all covered in the label’s signature Laureatos and Ottomar prints. Outside of the capsule—which you can now shop on MCM’s website—the brand will also release six limited-edition backpacks themed for Germany, France, Switzerland, Portugal, Korea, and Brazil, all countries of origin for some of the world’s most famed athletes.

Tate McRae and Britney Spears chat stardom for V Magazine‘s GENV issue 5

V Magazine has found its latest GENV issue cover star in Tate McRae. The viral TikTok influencer-turned pop star fronts the magazine’s fifth issue, outfitted in a cutout bodysuit and sleek Loewe trench coat for a slick statement. However, the issue’s most dynamic moment comes from McRae’s interview by none other than Britney Spears, who chats with the emerging musician on performance inspiration, her love of dance, and the challenges of rising to fame in the public eye in their accompanying feature interview.

“I would say the pressure I put on myself,” McRae tells Spears. “I have been a perfectionist my entire life, so sometimes the hyper-critical thoughts can fully consume you. I try to trust my gut as much as possible and not take in that many outside opinions.”

Sebastian Milano releases limited-edition Grace Jones-inspired heels

Luxury shoe brand Sebastian Milano has released its latest shoe—with a boost of inspiration from Grace Jones. The label’s new Muse style, features a sandal silhouette with glossy black leather slingback straps and thin stiletto heels, inspired by Jones’s iconic Treacy Jones cherry hat. Topping each shoe’s strap is a round red cherry accent covered in gleaming crystals for a burst of glamour. However, only 99 individuals will be able to purchase the Dori Hazan-designed style, indicated by the numbers on each pair’s soles. You can run—but don’t walk—to Sebastian Milano’s website to claim your own set.

Zoë Kravitz is Jessica McCormack’s debut jewelry ambassador

Zoë Kravitz’s latest role? Jessica McCormack’s first-ever brand ambassador. The actress is the high jewelry label’s debut celebrity face, fronting a new campaign to mark the occasion. The imagery finds Kravitz draped in McCormack’s latest jewels, including diamond and gypset earrings, gold rings, ball chain necklaces, and more. As a muse to McCormack, Kravitz is a natural fit for the brand’s modern approach to fine jewelry—and with “collaborator” as part of her title, we can’t wait to see her bejeweled future endeavors. You can discover her campaign’s first collect now on McCormack’s website.

