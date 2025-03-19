Victoria’s Secret Blossoms With Devyn Garcia For Bombshell’s 15th Anniversary!

Happy birthday, Bombshell! Victoria’s Secret is toasting its iconic fragrance’s landmark 15th anniversary with a dynamic new launch, featuring model Devyn Garcia. To mark the special occasion, VS has released the original Bombshell scent—blossoming with notes of peony, vanilla orchid, passionfruit, and pine—in a limited-edition glossy pink bottle, complete with a romantic campaign starring Garcia. The brand’s also dropped a special collection of Bombshell-themed robes, lingerie, slip dresses, and a diffuser—all filled with pink hues and petals inspired by the perfume’s staple peonies. You can shop the label’s garden-worthy collection now on VictoriasSecret.com.

Gwyneth Paltrow Opens Up On Her Next Chapter For Vanity Fair‘s April Issue

Paging Goop! Gwyenth Paltrow is Vanity Fair‘s newest cover star, fronting the mag’s April 2025 issue in colorful Saint Laurent lace. In her accompanying shoot by Ned Rogers, Paltrow lounges and strolls throughout a luxe mansion in sultry lingerie, dynamic dresses, and more from Prada, Courrèges, Chloé, Wolford, Valentino, Balenciaga, Jade Swim, Araks, Commando, paired with slick Christian Loubnoutin, Le Silla, and Paris Texas stilettos. The issue’s feature profile by Michelle Ruiz dives deeply into Paltrow’s latest career chapter—including leading Goop, the company’s viral layoffs, her return to film with Timothée Chalamet in Josh Safdie’s Marty Supreme, parenting children Apple and Moses Martin, growing up in Hollywood, her cinematic legacy, intimacy coordinators, and her self-driven approach to wellness—plus pioneering the celebrity wellness brand space and responding to public criticism and gossip.

“It used to be, ‘We can take shots at these models or movie stars ’cause it’s fun to read,'” Paltrow said, “You’re crossing a line because you could be impacting my P&L. If it’s not true and you’re creating a negative perception about any one of our businesses, what’s your responsibility there? It’s different than just saying, ‘Look at this gross picture of Gwyneth on a beach on vacation.”

Loewe’s Book On Jonathan Anderson Is Finally Here!

Jonathan Anderson‘s first decade as Loewe‘s creative director is being commemorated with a limited-edition book, Crafted World: Jonathan Anderson’s LOEWE. The volume, first released in Paris last December, will be launched in the US this month. Crafted World features a retrospective of Anderson’s initial 10 years at Loewe, from his Spring 2015 debut show to his Spring 2025 menswear show. Across 636 pages, the tome will follow a compilation of Loewe’s fashion shows, behind-the-scenes moments, stores, signature designs, star-studded campaigns, and architectural and artistic runway layouts—plus plenty of artwork and craft techniques that have inspired Anderson. Bringing the book a personal touch is a lengthy printed conversation between Anderson and stylist Benjamin Bruno, as well as dialogue passages from Loewe’s various brand pals and collaborators, and a foreword by none other than Zadie Smith. The limited-edition book will be available for customers to pre-order on Loewe.com starting on March 21, with its official release on the website, selected bookstores and retailers taking place on March 27.

Adriana Lima Pops In Pink For Marc Jacobs’ Second Stephen Sprouse Revival Collab

Think pink! Marc Jacobs certainly is, as seen in the new campaign for his reissued collaboration with Stephen Sprouse. The designer’s second entry into the ongoing partnership with Spouse’s estate features their graffiti lettering in punchy neon pink, splashed across Jacobs’ signature The Tote Bag. For a super flair, the designer cast Adriana Lima asd the collab’s latest campaign face, emphasizing its nonchalant and dynamic nature. Jacobs’ reissued pink Spouse bag follows the viral launch of the collab’s green colorway in June 2024, modeled by Christy Turlington Burns. You can discover the electrifying new bag, which retails for $500, now on MarcJacobs.com.

