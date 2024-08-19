Rihanna Adores Dior In Her First J’Adore Fragrance Ad

Dior j’adore’s Rihanna! The beauty mogul is front and center in Dior‘s new J’adore perfume campaign, gleaming in a gold pearl necklace reminiscent of its famed bottles. This follows her appointment as the face of the J’adore line in June, taking the mantle after Charlize Theron—who held the same title for 20 years. Rihanna is set to star in a wider campaign to be released in September. Watch this space!

Kendall Jenner Is Sublime In Tory Burch’s New Fragrance Campaign

Tory Burch has a super face for its sleek new scent! Kendal Jenner is sun-kissed in the designer’s campaign for her Sublime fragrance, photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott. The $35-$155 perfume features notes of leather, rose, mandarin, ivy, magnolia, and vetiver, creating a scent inspired by strength and individuality. A sculptural glass bottle designed by Malin Ericson marks a dynamic turn from Burch’s traditional fragrances, while also remaining sustainable—as the refillable scent can be replaced with new vessels beginning in 2025.

Guerlain & Pucci Unite For Colorful Mediterranean-Inspired Makeup Collab

She comes in colors everywhere! Guerlain‘s new collaboration with Pucci has certainly tapped into both brands’ love of color. Out August 26, their limited-edition collection features Guerlain’s powder pearls, bronzing powder, a new Ombres G eyeshadow quad, and a new Marmo Twist lipstick shade—in addition to its customizable lip range. Shiny cases with multicolored swirls inspired by the Mediterranean Sea outfit each piece, also reminiscent of Pucci’s own signature scarf designs. Beauty lovers can sign up for the collab’s waitlist now on Guerlain.com.

Charli XCX Embraces The Great Outdoors For SKIMS’ Cotton Collection

Wanna guess the color of her underwear? It’s neutral—and from SKIMS! Charli XCX is the latest celebrity face for Kim Kardashian‘s SKIMS label, fronting its new Cotton Collection. Surrounded by grass, wheat fields, rain, and adorable puppies, the musician is photographed by Petra Collins in a variety of briefs, bralettes, boxers, and hoodies made from soft cotton fabric. The full line of underwear, athleisure, and more will launch on SKIMS.com on August 21, following the label’s recent campaigns with Elsa Hosk, Team USA, Sabrina Carpenter, and more.

All images: Petra Collins/Courtesy of SKIMS

The Standard Hotel Is Streaming U.S. Open Matches In September

Looking for a chic hotspot to view the U.S. Open? Look no further—the Standard Hotel is about to become the must-visit site to watch the tennis tournament. From September 5 to 8, the hotel’s beloved Café Standard will stream the women’s and men’s semifinal and final matches. The venue has also recommended dishes and cocktails to pair with your U.S. Open viewing, including its signature frosé, She’s A Beaut cocktail, blue cheese-stuffed olives, and its staple Frosé and Aperol Spritz.

French Film Star & Dior Face Alain Delon Dies At 88

Alain Delon passed away this weekend, according to The New York Times. He was 88. The French actor, who received a French César honor in 1984, was known for his roles in 1960’s and 1970’s films including The Red Circle, The Leopard, and Le Samouraï. The actor was also the face of Dior’s Eau Savage fragrance since 2009, which the brand commemorated in an emotional series of posts on Instagram.

Fern Mallis Will Remember Iris Apfel With Simon Doonan In Southampton

Calling all Southampton fashionistas! Fern Mallis‘ latest sit-down discussion will pay tribute to the late Iris Apfel Out East. On August 24, the New York Fashion Week founder will screen Apfel’s hit 2014 documentary, Iris, at the Southampton Arts Center. After the screening, Mallis and author Simon Doonan will hold a talk focusing on Apfel’s influence and legacy in fashion, along with the film’s producer, Jennifer Ash Rudick.cGet your tickets now at SouthamptonArtsCenter.com.

