Calvin Klein Taps Lily Collins, Dior’s PFW Show, Plus! Kim Kardashian’s Steamy SKIMS Swim

Lily Collins Makes Her Calvin Klein Debut

Forget Emily in Paris—we’re obsessing over Lily in Calvin! For Spring 2025, Calvin Klein‘s tapped Lily Collins to front its new campaign. The actress’ first CK shoot finds her posing for photographer Charlotte Wales, inspired by Klein’s sharp style and the thrill of searching for a perfect outfit. In the campaign, Collins is draped in Klein’s latest minimalist blazers, vests, ribbed and silk dresses, knits, midi skirt, and popover shirt. In tandem with the label’s denim roots, she also steps out in Calvin Klein Studio’s new jeans, bringing a polished flair to everyday pieces. You can shop the full collection for yourself now on CalvinKlein.US!

All images: Charlotte Wales

Dior Embraces Timeless Style & Futurism For Fall 2025

J’adore! Dior presented its Fall 2025 show today during Paris Fashion Week, complete with a burst of star power. Maria Grazia Chiuri’s latest collection, inspired by the transformative and timeless nature of fashion itself, was held amidst rocks hanging from the ceiling. A set created with gleaming white lights and wide stripes added a futuristic edge to the collection, crafted in fully neutral hues of black, beige, white, and gray. Standout pieces included the label’s latest shimmering floral and matte trench coats, glossy knee-high boots, and exaggerated woven and sheer dresses—plus a revival of John Galliano’s early 2000’s “J’Adore Dior” T-shirts! Guests for the show included Natalie Portman, Jisoo, Michelle Monaghan, Lucy Hale, Lili James, Mingyu, LingLing Sirilak Kwong, and more.

Talbots & Dress for Success Team Up For A Special Initiative

To celebrate womens’ independence, Talbots is joining forces with Dress for Success for their 11th annual partnership. This year, the duo have launched Talbots’ new limited-edition $179 Hope blazer, which will donate 30% of its net proceeds to Dress for Success until March 16. However, that’s not all; customers can donate any amount to Dress for Success at Talbots stores until March 30, which will go towards the organization’s mission of empowering women entering the workforce. Additionally, March 8 will find a shopping event held at Talbots, where 10% of net proceeds from all in-store and online purchases will be directly sent to Dress for Success, as well.

Kim Kardashian Hits The Beach For SKIMS’ New Swim Campaign

Let’s go to the beach! Kim Kardashian did for her latest SKIMS Swim collection, jetting to the Bahamas for a new shoot by photographer Ana Dias. The star poses against the sand and a sporty jet ski while modeling SKIMS’ latest swimwear collection, inspired by vacation getaways. The line includes a range of mix-and-match string bikini tops and bottoms, cami tops, one pieces, and cover-up sarongs, dresses, and capris in a palette of tonal blue, champagne leopard spots and tiger stripes, plus SKIMS signature dark Onyx hue. You can preview the full collection now on SKIMS.com before it drops on March 6!

All images: Ana Dias

Lisa Covers WSJ‘s March Issue

Lisa, K-pop superstar and the latest breakout on The White Lotus, is front and center for the March issue of WSJ. In her accompanying cover story, the singer shares the inside scoop of her life and career—including her audition process when joining girl group Blackpink—and the group’s upcoming reunion—and her new role as Mook in White Lotus. Plus, there’s plenty of modern fashion in store, including a geometric Louis Vuitton dress for her cover photo by Alasdair McLellan, plus textured outfits from J.W. Anderson and Marc Jacobs.

The New York Botanical Garden’s annual Orchid Dinner

Wow alert! The New York Botanical Garden hosted their annual The Orchid Dinner at The Plaza on Thursday night and it was pure heaven for any guest who loves a memorable tablescape. The dinner celebrates The Orchid Show: Mexican Modernism, the 22nd edition of NYBG’s popular annual spotlight on all things orchid, which is currently running through April 27, 2025. Guests included lead Chairs Susan and George Matelich; Event Chairs Sara Arno and Kevin Cornish; Maureen K. and Richard L. Chilton, Jr.; J. Barclay Collins II and Kristina Durr; Gillian Hearst; Sharon and Bill Jacob; Jill Joyce; Mary and Garrett Moran; Ravenel Curry and Jane Moss; Mr. and Mrs. Edward K. Weld. The evening’s Vice Chairs: Lizzie Asher; Charlotte Chilton; Naeem Crawford-Muhammad; Kerry Joyce; and Sean Joyce. Design Chairs: Marc Hachadourian, Director of Glasshouse Horticulture & Senior Curator of Orchids at the New York Botanical Garden and Rachael Burrow Rummel, Style & Market Director, VERANDA.

The evening was sponsored by Hearst and VERANDA.

Images: Gettty Images

BARRIE Launches Its Hawick Capsule Collection with Laura Bailey

For its new Hawick shirting collection, BARRIE‘s embraced its trompe-l’oeil roots and soft textures. It’s also embraced Laura Bailey, who fronts the label’s coordinating campaign in its latest pieces: a chic capsule of two Oxford shirts, one shirtdress, and matching boxers. With roomy silhouettes and a range of Oxford stripe options, as well as its subtle jacquard thistle logo, the brand’s certainly elevated the classic wardrobe staple with a range of luxe accents. You can discover the full capsule collection now on BARRIE.com, plus its boutiques and Paris pop-up at 23 rue Cambon.

All images: Courtesy of BARRIE

Irina Shayk Makes Her Carnival Debut

It’s time for Rio de Janeiro’s annual Carnival, and Irina Shayk‘s making her first appearance for the occasion! At the festival, Shayk was invited by the Beija-Flor de Nilópolis to be part of their parade at the annual event. Seen in sparkling cerulean blue crystals and dark feathers, Shayk definitely fit this year’s “Laíla de Todos is Santos” theme, in an ode to carnival director Laíla.

Additional reporting by Madison Coombs.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.