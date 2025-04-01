Zac Posen’s GapStudio Collection Is Finally Launching This Week

Gap‘s expanding its repertoire, thanks to Zac Posen! The designer’s announced the launch of his long-awaited GapStudio collection this week, which will feature sharp tailoring, modern silhouettes, and more to show an elevated take on Gap’s signature staples. GapStusio Collection 01 will notably include a denim trench coat, double-breasted blazer, high-rise sailor pant, sailor skort, and new colorways of the line’s sold-out Poplin Maxi shirtdress—which sold out last year after initially debuting on Anne Hathaway! To mark the moment, Posen tapped Alex Consani, Imaan Hammam and Anok Yai to pose for the line’s debut campaign, photographed by Mario Sorrenti. You can pick up your own GapStudio pieces when the line—which retails from $78 to $248—launches at Gap.com and ten select Gap stores in the U.S. on April 3.

“GapStudio is where craftsmanship, creativity and culture come together. Inside Gap’s New York HQ, we’ve built a creative studio where I’ve designed looks for the red carpet, and where we’ll continue to collaborate with visionary talent in the future,” said Posen in a statement. “GapStudio Collection 01 reflects that vision — blending tailoring with innovative denim treatments that sculpt and refine the fabric in new ways. This is just the beginning.”

The Beatles’ Four New Movies Will Be Filled With Heartthrobs!

Swoon—times four! The Beatles‘ upcoming biopics aren’t out until April 2028, but they’re already set to be a who’s who of the “Internet boyfriend” actor crew. Cinema heartthrobs Harris Dickinson, Paul Mescal, Barry Keoghan, and Joseph Quinn have been officially named as the leads for the Fab Four in The Beatles—A Four-Film Cinematic Event.The occasion will feature four films about John Lennon (Dickinson), Paul McCartney (Mescal), George Harrison (Quinn), and Ringo Starr (Barry Keoghan), shown from their individual perspectives as they rose to fame in the rock n’ roll scene of the ’60s. The project will be directed by Sam Mendes.

Fashion’s April Fools’ Jokes Poke Fun At Designer Appointments, Netflix, & More!

April Fools! The fashion and beauty communities are flexing their funny bones today with a range of wisecracks and witty posts on social media. The always witty Malcolm Carfrae made a humorous post spotlighting his new “Netflix biopic,” aptly titled Standing Room Only (though we’d love to see this project come to life)! Meanwhile, Charli XCX was jokingly announced as Balenciaga’s new creative director by Dazed—a gig that was also given to Kim Kardashian in a post by Up Next Designer. It-boy Harry Hill jokingly shared he’ll make his Broadway debut with Zac Efron in a Call Me By Your Name production, while Colourpop Cosmetics “teased” its Fresh Kiss lip balm’s latest flavor: Dill Pickle (Eek!)! Less well-received, however, was L’Officiel Italia‘s seemingly legit-looking post on John Galliano being named Dior’s new creative director—which the media brand stated it made to remind viewers to actually read its stories online, not just the headlines on Instagram posts. Nevertheless, the post’s earned over 10,000 likes and comments ranging from disappointment to wishes for Galliano to return to the French fashion brand.

“I was just about to lose it BUT then I read the whole thing…,” Jasmina TV shared on Instagram Stories. “They’re playing April Fool’s jokes already this is not cute I’m going to bed.”

