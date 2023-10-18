The RealReal put on a real good time last night, bringing together actors, influencers, editors, tastemakers, and creatives for a delicious family-style feast at West Village eatery Holiday Bar. Rati Sahi Levesque, president, co-founder, and COO of the industry’s favorite treasure trove of pre-loved pieces, was on hosting duty, welcoming attendees to raise a glass to National Consignment Month.

Yesterday also marked the launch of The RealReal’s Consign Commitment, which is urging consumers to consign one in every five pieces as the fashion world grapples with its frightening impact on the planet. (Sahi Levesque shared the stark stat that every second, 2,000 items of clothing are discarded around the world.) Echoing the message and the urgency for change, Sebastian Troëng, VP of Conservation Partnerships at the organization Conservation International, reminded people that when it comes down to our fashion habits, it’s imperative to both put less bad stuff into nature, and stop taking so much good stuff out too. The RealReal is also donating $25,000 to the environmental non-profit as part of National Consignment Month.

Speaking of the good stuff—many of the evening’s attendees were kitted out in luxury pieces from The RealReal’s vast offering. Not least, Jenna Lyons and Sarah Clary in matching vintage Yves Saint Laurent column gowns in of-the-moment fire engine red. It was undoubtedly the shade of the night, with supermodel Helena Christensen and actress Rebecca Hall both resplendent in the hue too, with Christensen’s strapless number procured from the site’s just-launched Celebrity Closet sale.

Also spotted among the Downing Street restaurant’s nostalgic tubular white leather banquettes were AnnaSophia Robb, Cathy Ang, Jihae Kim, Minnie Mills, Rainey Qualley, Alana Zimmer, Huma Abedin, Lynn Yaeger, Bruna Tenorio, Eniko Mihalik, Isabella Massenet, Madhulika Sharma, Pat Cleveland, Christie Tyler, Deon Hinton, Jazmine Rogers, Marina Testino, Jonathan Cohen, Presley Oldham, Susan Korn, Alliah Sophia Mourad, Angelica Hicks, Anna Gray, Bonnie Morrison, Cass Bird, Chelsea Leyland, Quentin Jones, Chloe King, Coco Baudelle, Dina Nur Satti, Eny Lee Parker, Federica Marchionni, Herrana Addisu, and many more.

Images: Zev Starr Tambor/BFA

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.