News

Bulmarine’s New Creative Director, Blake Lively’s Haircare Debut, Plus! Gigi Goes Punk…

Read your daily dose of chic intel right here...

by Aaron Royce
written by Aaron Royce
David Koma, Blumarine, fashion, designers, fashion designers, designer appointments, Marc Jacobs, Heaven, Gigi Hadid, campaigns
David Koma (Frederic Aranda/Courtesy of Blumarine), Gigi Hadid (Alana O’Herlihy/Courtesy of Marc Jacobs)

David Koma is Blumarine’s new creative director

David Koma‘s got a brand new gig! The Georgian designer has been named the next creative director of Blumarine, with his first collection set for the Pre-Fall 2025 season. No news has broken if Koma will continue leading his namesake brand, though we’re keeping our ears open. Previously, Blumarine was led by Walter Chiapponi, who left the brand in March.

David Koma, Blumarine, fashion, designers, fashion designers, designer appointments

David Koma (Frederic Aranda/Courtesy of Blumarine)

Blake Lively launches clean haircare brand Blake Brown

Blake Lively is getting into beauty. On August 4, the actress will launch her new haircare brand Blake Brown. Made in partnership with Give Back Beauty, the clean product range includes three shampoos, three masks, a leave-in styler, and hair mousse—all focused on creating strong, nourished hair. The affordable line, which retails from $19 to $25, also includes a range of vanilla, sandalwood, and bergamot scents inspired by Lively’s own go-to fragrances. You can discover the full collection when it launches on Blake Brown’s website, Target’s website, and Target stores on Sunday.

Blake Lively, beauty, haircare, Blake Brown, Give Back Beauty

Blake Lively (Courtesy of Blake Brown)

Gigi Hadid poses for Marc Jacobs’ punky Heaven x Dilara Findikoglu campaign 

Gigi’s gone punk! Marc Jacobs’ new Heaven brand collaboration with designer Dilara Findikoglu has arrived, accompanied by a campaign starring Gigi Hadid. The edgy images by photographer Alana O’Herlihy find Gigi posing in Jacobs and Findikoglu’s bikinis, shorts, T-shirts, miniskirts, minidresses, and lace-up pants. Inspired by Avril Lavigne, Bikini Kill, and Girlschool, the collab is accented with pins, buckles, and studs that will surely appeal to fashion’s punk set. You can discover the collection now on MarcJacobs.com.

Majesty’s Pleasure celebrates its beauty club flagship store in Flatiron 

On Tuesday night, luxury social beauty club Majesty’s Pleasure arrived Manhattan. At the grand opening of its East 20th St. flagship, chicsters mingled over cocktails and rosé from LALO Tequila, Martini & Rossi, Ghia, and Peroni. After receiving hairstyling and hand massages, the crowd took a glimpse into the future with Dafina Kobo’s tarot card readings before dancing the night away to beats by Nikki Kynard. Guests included Batsheva Hay, Brynn Whitfield, Kathleen Lynch, Jonathan Cohen, Ah-Niyah Gold, Gigi Burris-O’Hara, Andrew Kwon, Gabby Prescod, Sarah Leff, Savannah Engel, Tanner Richie, Fletcher Kasell, Grace Kim, Micaela Erlanger, Jeff Armstrong, Sara Kardan, Ashley Rous, Faith Xue, Samantha Borges, and more.

All images: Matt Borkowski

Dua Lipa lights up in YSL Beauty’s new Libre Flowers and Flames campaign

Are we falling for an illusion? No, but we are falling for Dua Lipa’s latest campaign! The musician takes center stage in YSL Beauty’s new imagery for its latest fragrance, Libre Flowers and Flames. Set in the brand’s own Ourika Community Gardens, images find Lipa strutting against swirling flames and lounging outdoors while clutching the new fragrance, which features notes of lily and coco-palm tree flowers inspired by the desert. The new scent can be found now on YSLBeauty.com.

Dua Lipa, YSL Beauty, beauty, fragrance, campaigns

Dua Lipa (Courtesy of YSL Beauty)

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.

Avatar

You may also like

Vogue Taps Jack Scholssberg, Cynthia Rowley Toasts...

Marc Jacobs Dollhouse Drama, Suki Waterhouse’s Mother...

Marc Jacobs & Stephen Sprouse Reunite, Billie...

Jacquemus Takes Capri, MCM Taps Honey Dijon,...

Marc Jacobs Cancels Bullying, Tommy Hilfiger’s Summer...

Kendall’s Summer-Ready Cover, Paris Hilton & Nicole...

Some of The Best Met Gala Looks...

Bob Mackie To Receive Fashion Los Angeles...

Dua Lipa Fronts Elle’s Music Issue, Rihanna...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.