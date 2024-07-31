David Koma is Blumarine’s new creative director

David Koma‘s got a brand new gig! The Georgian designer has been named the next creative director of Blumarine, with his first collection set for the Pre-Fall 2025 season. No news has broken if Koma will continue leading his namesake brand, though we’re keeping our ears open. Previously, Blumarine was led by Walter Chiapponi, who left the brand in March.

Blake Lively launches clean haircare brand Blake Brown

Blake Lively is getting into beauty. On August 4, the actress will launch her new haircare brand Blake Brown. Made in partnership with Give Back Beauty, the clean product range includes three shampoos, three masks, a leave-in styler, and hair mousse—all focused on creating strong, nourished hair. The affordable line, which retails from $19 to $25, also includes a range of vanilla, sandalwood, and bergamot scents inspired by Lively’s own go-to fragrances. You can discover the full collection when it launches on Blake Brown’s website, Target’s website, and Target stores on Sunday.

Gigi Hadid poses for Marc Jacobs’ punky Heaven x Dilara Findikoglu campaign

Gigi’s gone punk! Marc Jacobs’ new Heaven brand collaboration with designer Dilara Findikoglu has arrived, accompanied by a campaign starring Gigi Hadid. The edgy images by photographer Alana O’Herlihy find Gigi posing in Jacobs and Findikoglu’s bikinis, shorts, T-shirts, miniskirts, minidresses, and lace-up pants. Inspired by Avril Lavigne, Bikini Kill, and Girlschool, the collab is accented with pins, buckles, and studs that will surely appeal to fashion’s punk set. You can discover the collection now on MarcJacobs.com.

Majesty’s Pleasure celebrates its beauty club flagship store in Flatiron

On Tuesday night, luxury social beauty club Majesty’s Pleasure arrived Manhattan. At the grand opening of its East 20th St. flagship, chicsters mingled over cocktails and rosé from LALO Tequila, Martini & Rossi, Ghia, and Peroni. After receiving hairstyling and hand massages, the crowd took a glimpse into the future with Dafina Kobo’s tarot card readings before dancing the night away to beats by Nikki Kynard. Guests included Batsheva Hay, Brynn Whitfield, Kathleen Lynch, Jonathan Cohen, Ah-Niyah Gold, Gigi Burris-O’Hara, Andrew Kwon, Gabby Prescod, Sarah Leff, Savannah Engel, Tanner Richie, Fletcher Kasell, Grace Kim, Micaela Erlanger, Jeff Armstrong, Sara Kardan, Ashley Rous, Faith Xue, Samantha Borges, and more.

All images: Matt Borkowski

Dua Lipa lights up in YSL Beauty’s new Libre Flowers and Flames campaign

Are we falling for an illusion? No, but we are falling for Dua Lipa’s latest campaign! The musician takes center stage in YSL Beauty’s new imagery for its latest fragrance, Libre Flowers and Flames. Set in the brand’s own Ourika Community Gardens, images find Lipa strutting against swirling flames and lounging outdoors while clutching the new fragrance, which features notes of lily and coco-palm tree flowers inspired by the desert. The new scent can be found now on YSLBeauty.com.

