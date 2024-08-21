Genesis House is bringing a new addition its archive of rare books with photographer Marc Hom. His new volume of portraits, RE-FRAMED: The Beauty of the Unexpected, features images of stars including Taylor Swift, Cher, Miley Cyrus, Rafael Nadal, and more spanning 20 years. To honor the moment, Genesis House hosted an exclusive seated dinner in Water Mill with guests including Emma Roberts, Inez and Vinoodh, Daiane Sodre, Doug Llyod, Maggie Rawlins, Maia Cotton, and more. A delectable spin came from a four-course meal sampling from the organization’s renowned Genesis House Restaurant. Afterwards, we spoke with Hom on his muses, creative inspirations, and the images he’s most proud of.

What’s the concept of RE-FRAMED? Why was this the right moment for it?

RE-FRAMED represents a new beginning, a fresh perspective on how we view the future. It’s a collection that not only captures the faces, but also the essence of some of the most iconic individuals of our time. The concept was heavily inspired by the late Richard Serra, whose monumental works challenged the way we perceive space and form. This moment felt right because we’re at a point where identity and expression are fluid and ever-evolving. The book serves as a mirror, reflecting the icons of today through a lens that seeks to reframe how we perceive their influence and impact on our culture.

How did you select which photos would be in the book? What were the biggest challenges in editing that down?

Selecting the photos for RE-FRAMED was about choosing images that truly resonate with the concept of seeing things from a different perspective. Each photograph had to contribute to this narrative, representing not just the individual’s iconic status, but also their story and significance. The challenge lay in balancing personal attachment to certain images with the goal of this particular collection, ensuring that each photograph added to the powerful dialogue within the book.

What are some images you are most proud of?

I’m particularly proud of the portraits that reveal unexpected facets of these icons—whether it’s the quiet strength in Glenn Close or the depth in Cher’s eyes. I’m also proud of my portrait of Miley Cyrus. Capturing someone so young, yet already an icon with such a profound impact on the world, was incredibly rewarding. These images reflect the essence of why I do what I do, capturing the timeless influence of these individuals.

Do you have a muse? Who is it? Who would you still like to photograph?

I draw inspiration from the people I photograph, each one an icon or an icon in the making, each bringing something unique to the table. I’m fascinated by individuals who challenge norms and possess a timeless quality, making them endlessly intriguing subjects for my work.

You recently celebrated the book in the Hamptons with a dinner. What was that like for you?

My dinner hosted by Genesis House was a perfect embodiment of the themes and spirit of my book, RE-FRAMED. The evening captured the essence of craftsmanship and attention to detail, much like the narratives woven throughout the book. The dinner was a beautiful convergence of art, conversation, and celebration. It was intimate yet filled with energy, a reflection of the relationships and moments captured in the book. Being surrounded by friends and collaborators, all sharing in this milestone, was a reminder of why I cherish this journey.

Now that the book is out, what are your next steps? Any more projects you’re working on?

With RE-FRAMED out in the world, I’m looking forward to continuing the exploration of new narratives and perspectives. I’m also excited to develop my relationship with Genesis, a company doing incredible work in supporting artists. There are a few projects on the horizon that will push the boundaries of portrait photography, though I can’t reveal too much just yet. The creative process is ongoing, and I’m always searching for the next story to tell through my lens.

