Ray-Ban Taps A$AP Rocky As Its First Creative Director!

A$AP Rocky has a new gig at Ray-Ban! The eyewear brand has just appointed the musician as its debut creative director. The role will find Rocky spreading his Rocky magic across Ray-Ban’s upcoming collections, future creative projects, and store designs. To coincide with the release, the star’s dropped his first “Blacked Out” collection of shades with the brand, featuring signature styles with blacked-out lenses and slick gold-plated frames for a luxe flair. The news follows Rocky’s acquittal in a shooting court case this week stemming from a November 2021 incident, according to AP News.

Is Tim Gunn Out From Project Runway?

Fashion guru Tim Gunn is apparently “out” of the upcoming Project Runway reboot—but not by choice. The longtime design mentor revealed he was never offered a contract to return this season, despite Heidi Klum initially hinting at his return, according to Us Weekly. Producers reportedly told Gunn’s agent, “We don’t want him,” leaving him “devastated and humiliated.” When later offered a cameo on the show, Gunn declined with a classic mic-drop: “As Heidi would say, you’re either in or you’re out. And I’m out.” Will Project Runway be the same without him? NO!

Dior Names Monica Barbaro Its Latest Brand Ambassador

Tres chic! Actress Monica Barbaro has just been named the newest brand ambassador for Dior, fronting campaigns curated by creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri. The star is featured in a sharp tailored blazer, button-up, dark denim jeans, and a mini Dior Lady bag for the news. Amidst her award-nominated role in A Complete Unknown—which also earned her an Oscars nod for Best Supporting Actress—we’re eagerly looking forward to Barbaro’s next steps in fashion!

Coach Hits The NYC Streets With Elle Fanning, Nazha, Youngji, & Koki For Spring 2025

Concrete jungle where dreams are made of! Elle Fanning, Koki, Nazha, and Youngji are all in an Empire State of mind for Coach‘s Spring 2025 campaign, “On Your Own Time.” The group of stylish ambassadors can be seen on the go throughout NYC in new images by Elaine Constantine, emphasizing the importance of moving at one’s own pace. Naturally, they’re outfitted in Coach’s latest smooth must-have pieces—including its new Chain Tabby shoulder bag, Empire Carryall handbag, and Soho sneakers. Plus, Fanning makes a cameo with the label’s hit Brooklyn hobo bag, a slouchy style we’ve spotted on the arms of editors Jessica Andrews, Brooke Frischer, Trishna Rikhy, Kyra Surgent, Alyssa Brascia, Sarah Marilyn, and more!

