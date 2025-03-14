Truth or dare? The cheeky party game served as this year’s dress code for the Art Production Fund‘s annual gala, gathering a fashionable crowd at The Grill on Wednesday night. The special fundraiser, held in partnership with Saks Fifth Avenue, notably marked the APF’s 25th anniversary.

The evening kicked off with a pink-lit cocktail hour inside the Grill’s soaring main hall, complete with a bubbling golden Lallier champagne tower. Guests mingled with pink Cosmopolitans and green cucumber martinis while gushing over each others’ outfits, which ran the gamut from sequined gowns to silk PJ sets and robes—many complete with Breakfast at Tiffany’s eye masks! For a sweet touch, attendees nibbled on teddy bear-shaped cotton candy and snapped novelty pics on massive pink beds outfitted with stuffed animals, retro phones, and more slumber party essentials.

At precisely 7:30pm, everyone shuffled into the Pool for dinner and a show! A dance performance by Madeline Hollander brought a thematic flair to the night, complemented by live harpists. “Spin the bottle”-tagged wine adorned each table, where guests chatted over popcorn and shrimp cocktails. A jovial live auction for various art pieces provided added entertainment as dinner was served, which included delectable sliced steaks, spiced cauliflower, salads, and cacio e pepe rigatoni on a curated menu by chic author Sarah Hoover. The evening closed with a round of decadent kettle corn-topped chocolate sundaes. For extra fun, everyone left with APF-embroidered white button-downs and slippers, custom mirrored compacts (which also served as place cards), and Saks goodie bags filled with 111Skin face masks—plus Saks-branded silk eye masks for a restful night’s sleep!

Attendees in their PJ-inspired best—and actual PJ’s!—included Sophia Bush, Thomas Doherty, Bailey Moon, Tanya Taylor, Stacie Henderson, Carolyn Angel, Dee Poku, Mickalene Thomas, Cynthia Rowley, Dora Fung, Erik Maza, Tonne Goodman, Nicky Hilton, Stacey Bendet, Casey Fremont, Kathleen Lynch, Elizabeth Kurpis, Serena Goh, Charlotte Groeneveld, Shantell Martin, Savannah Engel, Priya Shukla, Jill Kargman, Ezra William, Freya Drohan, Jessica Wang, Sara Friedlander, Yvonne Force Villareal, Allison Sarofim, Stephanie Horton, and more.

All images: Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

