New York Cocktail Company launches with cocktails at the Carlyle Hotel

The New York Cocktail Company—a new bottled cocktail brand—celebrated its launch with a chic party at the Carlyle Hotel’s Versailles Room. Hosted by renowned bartender Renato Tonelli and Dante New York City’s Linden Pride, the event found guests mingling to live music while sipping the brand’s signature classic Negroni, chocolate Negroni, espresso Negroni, and mezcalito Negroni. Attendees included Amanda Le, Yadrian Gonzalez, Melody Clarke, Justyna Kedra, Camille Jalandoni, Lauren Kucerak, Jillian Gessay, Brittany Clarke, Emma DeNard, Linden Pride, Jordyn Taylor, and Maila Mills.

All images: Courtesy of New York Cocktail Co.

Johanna Ortiz toasts her new Upper East Side boutique at Casa Cruz

Designer Johanna Ortiz took a summery approach to celebrating her new boutique at 799 Madison Ave on the Upper East Side. The designer held court at Casa Cruz with a chic “La Fortuna”-themed party, where guests twirled to a live salsa band and beats by DJ Isabella Massenet while sipping rum cocktails. Among those who danced the night away? Charlotte Groenveld, Daphne Groeneveld, Georgia Fowler, Jacquelyn Jablonski, Veronica Webb, Elizabeth Kurpis, Freya Drohan, Marina Larroudé, Amanda Murphy, Carlotta Kohl, Daria Strokous, Serena Goh, Krystal Bick, Julia Van Os, Aube Jolicoeur, Brianna Lance, Delfina Blaquier, Nacho Figueras, Isiah Magsino, Charlotte Santo Domingo, Fabiola Beracasa Beckman, Vanessa Traina, and more.

All images: Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

So.Gay launches with a sunset soirée atop the Grayson Hotel

LGBTQIA+ publication So.Gay and editor-in-chief Alex Hughes took over The Grayson Hotel’s rooftop Bar Cima for a glitzy launch bash on Sunday night. Guests overlooked sunset views while posing at a high-shine photo booth by Troy Hallahan, dancing to beats by DJ P_A_T, and sipping drinks from SVEDKA, La Crema Wine, and Mi Campo Tequila. Attendees included Art Bezrukavenko, Serena Shahidi, Ian Michael Crumm, Athan and Drew Chekas Maniscalco, Nasim Lahbichi, Jesus Gutierrez, Sergio Aragon, CJ Hernandez, Aaron Royce, Samantha Olson, Matthew Cancel, Jocelin Clayton, Sam Kang, Tara Larson, Steven Moria, Lucas Stowe, Devin Kasparian, Evan Kline, Ryan Jamaal Swain, Chris Bull, Jae Gurley, Chris Stanley, Max Rutcofsky, Joseph Angelo, Dennis Chimeri, Airik Prince, Gibson Johns, Anthony Eugene, David Alcocer, Jean Paul Miliano, and more.

All images: Alizayuh/Courtesy of So.Gay

Brianna Lance and & Other Stories dine together in Soho

Model and artist Brianna Lance hosted a glamorous dinner at La Résidence Soho Loft in celebration of her upcoming collaboration with & Other Stories. The elegant event found guests dining from a curated menu by Chef Yann-Nury while surrounded by Lance’s artwork and beats from her custom playlist. Attendees included a range of creatives across fashion and art, including Frida Billegren, Jacquelyn Jablonski, Ana Colón, Chelsea Peng, Hannah Traore, Hunter Abrams, Beverly Nguyen, Maayan Zilberman, Angelica Hicks, Renata Zandonadi Quaglia, Maryah Ananda, Anna Speckhart, De Poku, and more.

All images: BFA/Memry

