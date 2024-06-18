Celine Dion Makes Rare Public Appearance in NYC

Celine Dion is back! The legendary singer made a rare public appearance in New York City last night at Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall for the premier of the Amazon Prime documentary film on her life, I Am: Celine Dion. The film looks at her remarkable career and follows her journey in recent years as she has fought the rare disease Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS), a neurological condition that causes muscles to spasm.

Director Irene Taylor welcomed the crowd, who consisted of diehard fans and notables such as Kelly Clarkson, Gayle King, Derek Blasberg, Lena Hall, Candace Bushnell, and Laverne Cox. Dion received a standing ovation and shout outs from fans who professed their love for the icon. “I missed this!,” she told the adoring crowd.

In the film, which is told through exclusive access to the singer, she mentions she has compared herself to an apple tree whose branches were beginning to fall. The singer has had difficulty singing since the SPS reveal. “Sometimes these branches get crooked and those branches are starting to produce less apples, but there’s still as many people in line.” Dion spoke to the crowd last night before the film began and said a fan recently gave her a new way of looking at it. “A couple of days ago I saw a message from a fan and it said, “We’re not here for the apples. We’re here for the tree.” Dion’s son René-Charles Angélil was on stage to hand tissues to his mother during the emotional moment.

The heartbreaking and inspiring film also looks at her family relationships, love of fashion, particularly shoes, and professional triumphs. Check it out on Amazon Prime on June 25th.

