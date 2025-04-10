Chloe Fineman Chats Cherries, “SNL,” & More At Bergdorf Goodman

Chloe Fineman is gearing up for an eventful spring! The fashionable comedian took a chic break from filming “Saturday Night Live” to host the launch of Valentino’s new “Ses Folies” and adorable “Cherryfic” capsules at Bergdorf Goodman. Over fruity cocktails and jello, we caught up with Chloe on all things cherry, hitting the stage for SNL’s 50th season, and her fave moments from hosting The Daily Front Row’s Fashion Media Awards!

How does it feel to be hosting Valentino’s cocktail hour with Bergdorf’s?

It’s so fabulous. I was wearing a pregnant belly for an SNL promo an hour ago, and then to be in this gorgeous outfit is such a treat.

How did you pick your outfit for tonight?

There was a lot, but this sequin number felt “host” and very eye-catching and weirdly flattering. It’s extraordinarily comfortable, so it’s perfect.

What are your thoughts on Valentino’s new “Cherryfic” collection?

Cherry is my favorite color. I consider it a color! It’s perfect. That cherry red that [Alessandro Michele] perfected would look good on anybody. I love the polka dots, and it’s perfect for spring. It’s still freezing outside, but there’s just something really timeless and fabulous about it.

Saturday Night Live‘s 50th season just started! How does it feel to be onstage during this major moment?

It’s amazing. [The premiere] was such an incredible experience. The turnout was insane. But it still never ceases to amaze me. Last week we had Elton John, and, Madonna was there, and Adam Scott’s backstage, and you’re just like, “I can’t believe all these people come out for such an institution.” It just keeps getting better. I can’t believe we keep outdoing ourselves—and yet, we do!

You hosted The Daily Front Row‘s Fashion Media Awards in September. What are some of your fave memories from that night—and will you be back soon?

I would love to be back! I had the time of my life. I’ll never forget making a Brazilian joke—about the waxing, of course—and all the models were like, “We take it all off!” I was just amazed at the sense of humor that everyone had. And then we had Rihanna come! What an iconic moment.

You joked in your speech about your Thom Browne dress! Did you ever get out of it afterwards?

I barely was, but I was lying down as a corpse before we started so I wouldn’t wrinkle it. I’ll do a lot for a look!

