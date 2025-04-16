Dior’s Pre-Fall 2025 Show Blossoms In Kyoto

How does your garden grow? If you’re Dior, it grows on the blooming grounds of the historic To-ji Temple in Kyoto, Japan, where the brand staged its Pre-Fall 2025 runway show. This season, Maria Grazia Chiuri looked to the intimate relationship between garments and bodies, architecture, and three-dimensional clothing—including Monsieur Christian Dior’s 1957 “DiorpaletoDior” coat, originally made to be layered over kimonos. Naturally, plenty of stars and Dior ambassadors were seated in the front row for the , including Anna Sawai, Monica Barbaro, Lily James, Sonam Kapoor, Miki Nakatani, Deva Cassel, Mallory Wanecque, Pretty Yende, Kimberley Anne Woltemas, Elle Macpherson, Sophie Marceau, and more. The event notably marked a return to Japan for Dior, which previously traveled to Tokyo for its Pre-Fall 2015 show.

As night fell, Chiuri’s latest designs floated through the garden’s pebbled paths and soaring cherry blossom trees. Indeed, cherry blossoms were centric to the collection—with delicate prints climbing up oversized jackets and trousers, flowing sheer dresses, belted coats, and more. Similarly, golden garden patterns adorned dresses, coats, and separates, which were also accented with ombré blocks of tonal greens and blues. Flat and thong-toed leather boots, lace-up platform sandals, and squared ballet flats provided a practical complement to the line, as well. Though Pre-Fall’s offerings largely avoided brighter tones—opting instead for a core palette of beige, cream, and black—dashes of jewel colors pervaded. Dark blues coated technical jackets and separates, deep red popped in a long velvet gown , and sheer gowns flowed with hues of gold, silver, and deep pink. Swishing fringe and gleaming sequined floral patterns completed the collection with an elegant finish.

Below, discover every look from Dior’s Pre-Fall 2025 collection.

All images: Courtesy of Dior

