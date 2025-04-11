Ashley Park Is Dior’s Newest Ambassador

Dior‘s welcomed actress Ashley Park as its newest brand ambassador. Within her role, Park will be a representative for Dior’s fashion and beauty collections—similarly seen in her announcement shoot, where the Emily in Paris star carries the label’s slouchy new D-Journey bag. The role is also a natural fit, as Park’s been a longtime fixture at Dior’s PFW shows, frequently worn the brand on and offscreen, and partnered with the label for social content at its Dior Spa in Aspen. The actress is the latest star to join the brand’s extensive roster of ambassadors and muses, which includes Rihanna, Monica Barbaro, Charlize Theron, Cara Delevingne, Jisoo, Jennifer Lawrence, Rosamund Pike, and more.

All images: Nisha Johny/Jonathan Jacobs/Courtesy of Dior

Zendaya will be in attendance at the 2025 Met Gala, according to E! News. The announcement was confirmed by her longtime stylist Law Roach, who also shared that he will also be at the Gala as well—but he and Zendaya be attending separately. The “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” exhibit’s event will mark 10 years since Zendaya’s first Met appearance in 2015. The actress and Roach have attended the Gala together in 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019, as well as the 2024 Gala for tbe “Sleeping Beauties” exhibit—which Zendaya co-chaired. The news has sparked rumors that Zendaya’s new date could be fiancé Tom Holland, which, if true, would mark his Met Gala debut. The night will be co-chaired by Pharrell Williams, A$AP Rocky, Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, and Anna Wintour, with LeBron James serving as honorary co-chair. This year’s host committee includes Doechii, Janelle Monáe, Tyla, Usher, Regina King, Simone Biles, Jonathan Owens, Ayo Edebiri, Edward Enninful, André 3000, Spike Lee, Tonya Lewis Lee, Audra McDonald, Jeremy Pope, Angel Reese, Sha’Carri Richardson, Olivier Rousteing, Grace Wales Bonner, Jordan Casteel, Dapper Dan, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Jeremy O. Harris, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Rashid Johnson, and Kara Walker.

Cipriani Wall Street was filled with empowerment during the The Center‘s namesake Center Dinner on Thursday night. The annual gala and fundraiser honors advocates, leaders, and allies for the LGBTQIA+ community, with this year’s event bestowing Kesha with the Visionary Award. 2025’s honorees also included Susie Scher and Ruth Jacks—who notably proposed onstage to fiancé Dr. Carla Smith, The Center’s CEO, bringing an added meaningful moment to the special night. The evening’s guests included Bob the Drag Queen, Ashlyn Harris, Harper Steele, Commander Emily “Hawking” Shilling, Felicia Lewis, Denis Colman, Lana Ja’Rae, Crystal Envy, and more.

All images: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock for The Center

Everyone was seeing green on Fifth Avenue last night, thanks to Lacoste. The French brand opened the doors of its latest flagship store at 575 5th Ave, which it celebrated with a packed opening party. Guests explored the store’s floors filled with women’s and men’s clothing, underwear, and accessories while enjoying themed bites by Phamily First’s Julien Pham and cocktails by Arley Marks—plus chic beats by DJ Amrit and DJ Benji B! Attendees included creative director Pelagia Kolotouros, as well as Pierre Niney, Joan Smalls, Gavin Casalegno, Levi McConaughey, Antoni Porowski, Ella Emhoff, Reece Feldman, Kemio, Tina Leung, Alexander Roth, Gage Gomez, Aimee France, Tyrod Taylor, Kit Price, Jordan Rand, Dara Allen, and more.

Romance abounded at New York Bridal Week, which focused on adaptable bridal dressing and multiple looks. Spring 2026 collections focused on thematic attire worn by modern brides, like Ines di Santo’s shimmering sequins, enchanting floral beadwork, and three-dimensional roses. Jaclyn White’s Spring ’26 lineup included multi-patterned laces, pearl clasps, and layered blooms across a range of dress lengths, plus blush pink and purple numbers. Meanwhile, whimsical sequined flowers, crystal-topped bows, and smooth corsetry were shown in Markarian and Sept’s clean lineups, while Hero’s newest designs nodded to individualistic dressing with superhero-inspired dresses and separates in hues of frosty pink, purple, and green. Chic parties hosted by Manolo Blahnik and House of Gilles further elevated that ethos, as well.

However, Tanner Fletcher took the (wedding!) cake for the Week’s boldest display of romance. The designer duo showed vintage-inspired suits, cinched gowns, and acid-toned denim adorned with flowing bows, rosy lace, and rosettes, in Chelsea’s St. Paul’s chapel to a stylish crowd including Hillary Taymour, Jonathan Cohen, Presley Oldham, Jackson Widerhoeft, Mandy Lee, Elizabeth Kurpis, Ian Malone, Caroline Vazzana, Isiah Magsino, and more. The sweet event ended with a surprise wedding for publicist Michael Kaye and Parsons School of Design’s Parker Simoni, officiated by content creator Angelica Hicks—and celebrated with a lively performance from The Late Show‘s gospel choir. Cheers!

