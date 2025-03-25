Nina Garcia & Law Roach Will Reunite As Project Runway‘s Season 21 Judges!

Project Runway‘s 21st season will find Nina Garcia returning to judge, according to Elle. The Elle EIC will be back in the fashion competition show’s judges’ panel, alongside past Project Runway winner Christian Siriano. The duo will be joined by star stylist Law Roach, who’s making his debut as a Project Runway judge—which the group revealed with a humorous FaceTime video on Instagram. Together, they’ll be overseeing a new crop of competing designers with Heidi Klum, previously announced to return to the show in January.

Ib Kamara And Dazed Officially Split

Ib Kamara is bidding a bittersweet adieu to Dazed! After four years as the publication’s editor-in-chief, Kamara is stepping down from his position, as shared on Dazed‘s Instagram. His final issue will be released in June. At this time, no successor has been named—though we’re anticipating a new EIC to be appointed ASAP! Since joining Dazed in 2021, Kamara’s been renowned for his expanded coverage of movements including racial equality, women’s rights, and LGBTQIA+ rights, as well as eye-catching covers featuring A$AP Rocky, Tyla, Vittoria Ceretti, Taylor Russell, Zaya Wade, Jung Kook, Central Cee, and more dynamic stars. However, Kamara’s still keeping busy in fashion, with ongoing roles as a stylist—most recently outfitting Bella Ramsey for British Vogue‘s April issue—and creative director at Off-White.

Daisy Edgar-Jones Chats Working With “Internet Boyfriends” & More In Elle‘s April Issue

Everything’s coming up Daisy! Daisy Edgar-Jones is Elle‘s latest covergirl, fronting the publication’s April 2025 issue in a frothy Chanel cape, photographed by Dan Mortensen. Her accompanying editorial is filled with vintage-inspired, romantic fashion from Chloé, Saint Laurent, Alberta Ferretti, Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini, By Malene Birger, and Cou Cou Intimates, plus elegant jewels from Bulgari and Van Cleef & Arpels. In her complementary interview with Douglas Greenwood, Edgar-Jones speaks on her rise to fame in recent years, new film On Swift Horses, passion for layered female protagonists, and her range of onscreen partnerships with Hollywood’s latest wave of heartthrobs, including Glen Powell, Paul Mescal, Jacob Elordi, and Sebastian Stan.

“I have worked with basically all of the internet’s boyfriends,” says Edgar-Jones. “And I’m lucky that every actor I’ve worked with has been incredibly supportive of me being the lead. Glen, Sebastian, Paul, all of them. I think that’s why they’re so successful and so loved and so good: that they are so generous, and they really serve the story and are not serving themselves. Glen was always like, ‘What’s Kate’s journey in this? Let’s find it.’ And same with Sebastian; he was so completely invested in Noa’s journey. Paul’s like playing tennis with your best friend. I’m nervous for the point that it comes to working with someone who might not be so chill with it! Because there’s so much ego that can exist in this industry.”

All images: Dan Martensen

New York Premiere of Bleecker Street’s The Friend at the IPIC and The Fulton by Jean-Georges

The Cinema Society and Bleecker Street debuted Scott McGehee and David Siegel’s The Friend in New York City on Monday night. The emotional and humorous film follows a writer (Naomi Watts) adopting the Great Dane (Bing) owned by her former mentor (Bill Murray), which screened at IPIC Theater on Fulton Street. Afterwards, everyone convened at The Fulton by Jean-Georges for a chic afterparty! Guests included Watts, Murray, McGehee, Siegel, as well as Carla Gugino, Sarah Pidgeon, Noma Dumezweni, Constance Wu, Tom McCarthy, Owen Teague, Josh Pais, Felix Solis, Bing, Sigrid Nunez, Liza Chasin, Mike Spreter, Tyler DiNapoli, Miranda King, Zooey Deschanel, Jonathan Scott, Mark Ruffalo, Sunrise Ruffalo, Connie Britton, Fran Drescher, Morena Baccarin, Ben McKenzie, Brady Corbet, Griffin Dunne, Carol Kane, Hamish Linklater, Fisher Stevens, Michael Aronov, Will Brill, Juliana Canfield, Edmund Donovan, Luke Slattery, Linda Emond, Asher Grodman, Jeff Hiller, Samantha Mathis, Andrew Saffir, Daniel Benedict, Ben Shenkman, Dolly Wells, Laura Brown, Mary Ellen Matthews, Coco Mitchell, Julie Castle, Don Sturz, Mariah Strongin, Tara Westwood, and more.

All images: David Benthal/BFA.com

Additional reporting by Madison Coombs.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.