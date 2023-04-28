Peter Hawkings to take the reigns at Tom Ford; Ford to release new film

48 hours after Tom Ford revealed his final offering at his namesake brand, the luxury label has announced a successor—one who’s been waiting in the wings. Peter Hawkings, Ford’s longtime right hand, has been named creative director. Hawkings began his career at Ford’s Gucci back in 1998 and has worked alongside the designer consistently for the last 25 years. Most recently, he was senior vice president of Tom Ford Menswear. The Londoner will now oversee everything, from womenswear and menswear to accessories and brand visuals. In sharing the news, Estèe Lauder also announced that Guillaume Jesel is now CEO. Tom Ford and Domenico De Sole will continue to serve as brand advisors through the end of calendar 2023. “In Peter Hawkings the brand has found the perfect creative director,” Ford said. “Peter began working with me 25 years ago as a menswear design assistant at Gucci and rapidly worked his way up to become the senior men’s designer at the company when he left to join me at the Tom Ford brand. Since the creation of Tom Ford menswear, Peter has been instrumental in the success of the brand. He is an incredibly talented leader with tremendous industry experience, and his appointment gives me confidence that my commitment to creating fashion products with the highest level of design and quality will continue.”

Meanwhile, Ford has also announced his next act: a new movie production company called FADE TO BLACK. In a release, the designer confirmed that following the $2.3 billion sale of his brand, he will now focus on film projects. His upcoming project will be his third cinematic endeavor, following the multiple award-winning pictures A Single Man (2009) and Nocturnal Animals (2016).

She’s back! Helena Christensen fronts Karl Lagerfeld tribute campaign

The Chanel bonanza ahead of Monday’s Met Gala is well and truly here. Go-to vintage purveyor What Goes Around Comes Around kicked things off this morning with a VIP editor breakfast and a panel discussion led by Sally Singer to share a look at what it’s been cooking up. As part of its 30th anniversary celebrations, a special Karl Lagerfeld retrospective is now sitting pretty at the stunning new Wooster Street Atelier. A must-see for any fashion fanatic, the (shoppable!!) offering features a treasure trove of ready to wear and accessories from the designer’s time at Jean Patou, Fendi, Chloé, and his final chapter at Chanel, all loving sourced from around the world by the WGACA team. The homage to Kaiser Karl also includes hologram and video projections, and if you’re not in NYC, fear not: pieces are available online and even via Luxury Stores at Amazon (select items only….should you want to Prime delivery yourself something ahead of Monday’s red carpet viewing.) To get a sense of what’s on display/up for grabs, peep the campaign with Helena Christensen below. Runway mainstay Christensen is also set to host a star-studded soirée for the brand this evening in Manhattan. Watch this space!

Act fast! New York Men’s Day is now accepting applications for September

New York Men’s Day (NYMD) is now accepting applications from emerging men’s and genderless designers for the Spring 2024 season, taking place this September during the NYFW shows. The event, now in its 20th season, will feature 12 designers presenting their collections in studio spaces across New York City, with their Spring Summer ’24 collection lookbooks also being showcased on the CFDA’s RUNWAY360 digital platform. The event is designed to showcase well established designers to potential buyers, get media coverage as well as present up and coming designers. Interested? Applications will be accepted until Friday May 5. Don’t delay! Applications can be found here.

