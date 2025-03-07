This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations…

1. Sarah Benady is now CEO at Jacquemus.

2. Tasa Stratis is now head of communications at Diane von Furstenberg.

3. Nichola Formichetti is now fashion director-at-large at V. Kevin Ponce is now editor at the company. Anna Trevelyan is now senior fashion editor at the company.

4. Eva Thomas is now senior editor at InStyle.

5. Olivia Hancock is now senior beauty editor at Byrdie.

6. Karla Rodriguez is now senior news editor at Footwear News.

7. Asia Milia Ware is now beauty editor at The Cut.

8. Wendy Vazquez is now senior shopping writer at Dotdash Meredith.

9. Erica Radol is now commerce writer at Page Six Style.

10. Rebecca Simon is now senior vice president at Azione.

11. Staci Sichi is now head of influencer relations at Foundation. Megan Reasdale is now account supervisor at the company.

12. Kailey Middlebrooks is now senior account executive at The Lede Company.

13. Tiara Williams is now public relations coordinator at RK Communications.

14. Tiaja McKnight is now account manager on the digital team at The A List.

15. Erika Harwood is now senior manager, editorial strategy at Revolve.

16. Holland Wagener is now senior director of wholesale at Cult Gaia.

17. Paige Thompson Sahn is now director, brand performance at Cartier.

18. Morgan LaBar is now manager, wholesale marketing at Rag & Bone.

19. Stephanie Dresher is now assistant manager, media and artistry relations at Tarte Cosmetics.

20. Jack Carlson and Rowing Blazers have parted ways. He founded the company in 2017.

21. Priya Shukla and Vera Wang have parted ways.

22. Beth Newman and Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter have parted ways.

23. Will Linendoll and Good Morning America have parted ways.

Plus!

24. KCD is now representing U.S. media relations for Uniqlo.

25. Lucien Pages Communication is now representing Diane von Furstenberg.

26. Align PR is now representing ONE/SIZE by Patrick Starr.

27. Infinity Creative Agency is now representing Sheertex.

28. The Right Now is now representing Hammitt.

29. Linda Gaunt Communications is now representing Grant Stone.

30. Foundation is now representing The Root Project and influencer relations services for Dieux.

31. CLD PR is now representing Former Child and Giant Vintage.

32. LION VIP Relations is now representing Ami Colé and Luna Bronze.

33. SHADOW is now representing Beyond Yoga.

34. Trailblazer is now representing Gin & Juice By Dre and Snoop and Still G.I.N. By Dre And Snoop.

35. Lisa Lauri Communications is now representing Journelle.

36. Vibe Talent is now representing Aaron Colbert.

Additional reporting by Madison Coombs and Preston Lyles.

