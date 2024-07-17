Dan Wakeford Relaunches Us Weekly, Supreme’s New Owner

Dan Wakeford’s new Us Weekly relaunches with Selma Blair

Us Weekly has a brand-new look! The magazine has officially relaunched under new editor-in-chief Dan Wakeford, who’s detailed the title’s latest updates on Instagram. Based on reader feedback, Wakeford has expanded Us Weekly with more light-hearted stories, celebrity content, and credibility—as well as more volume, with print issues expanding with 12 additional pages. The EIC’s first Us Weekly issue, featuring an intimate cover story with Selma Blair, is out now in print and on the publication’s website. Can’t wait to check it out!

Rachel Zegler and Kristina O’Neill host a chat at Swarovski

Swarovski’s flagship store on Fifth Avenue shone a little brighter on Tuesday night, courtesy of Kristina O’Neill and Rachel Zegler. The jewelry brand hosted a conversation between the Sotheby’s head of media and Ballad Of Songbirds and Snakes star on its candy-colored second floor, where the pair discussed topics from style inspirations to Zegler’s upcoming roles in Broadway’s Romeo and Juliet and Disney’s live-action Snow White.

“What’s really wonderful is the ability to collaborate with her and have really wonderful collaborative conversations,” Zegler said of her relationship with stylist Sarah Slutsky Tooley. “There’s things like press tours that we try to tell the story and try to link up with the movie that we’re promoting, which is really wonderful. But then when we have days like today and moments where you want to have fun, she knows the things that I gravitate towards and also encourages me to step out of my comfort zone, because fashion is a form of self-expression. If you know the brands and you know the things you like, that’s great, but what’s really wonderful about Sarah is that she pushes me to take the next step. We have such wonderful relationships that we’ve formed over the years, and that includes the relationship we have with one another—and she’s family.”

EssilorLuxxotica acquires Supreme for $1 billion

Supreme’s coming under new ownership! The streetwear brand will be acquired by eyewear brand EssilorLuxxotica—which produces and distributes eyewear for labels including Ray-Ban, Swarovski, Burberry, and more—for approximately $1.5 billion, according to WSJ. The opportunity aims for EssilorLuxxotica to reach a new customer base, while also allowing Supreme’s to expand.

Sophie Turner & St-Germain take over Bergdorf Goodman after dark

Bergdorf Goodman’s beauty counter has a new staff member: Sophie Turner! We’re kidding, but not; Turner was behind the counter on Tuesday night, playing bartender while serving St-Germain’s new St-Germain Hugo Spritz cocktail at the drink brand’s “Spritz Counter.” The beverage will be available for a limited time at Bergdorfs until July 21, which guests previewed as the Game of Thrones actress hosted its summer soirée—which also celebrated her new St-Germain campaign inspired by How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days. Guests included Luke Meagher, Christian Gollayan, Rosa Sanchez, Roxanne Robinson, Pieper James, Luke Meagher, Ross Matsubara, Alex and Mike Rubio-Nelson, Erika Dwyer, Waikei Tong, Paige Tormey, Marielle Williams, Alvin Wayne, Laura Napier, Charlotte Munder, and DJ Mei Kwok, who kept the crowd in good spirits all night long.

All images: Bryan Bedder for Getty Images

