Paris Fashion Week Continues With Stella McCartney, Balmain, Tom Ford, & More!

Paris Fashion Week‘s Fall 2025 season has picked up the pace since Wednesday, with a whirlwind of shows and viral moments. Stella McCartney’s office-inspired collection was held with guests—including Cameron Diaz, Brigitte Macron, and Kate Moss—in swivel chairs, complete with a live pole-dancing performance. Haider Ackermann’s long-awaited debut collection at Tom Ford made a splash on social media with his sleek lineup of leather and suiting, with longtime brand supporters like Jon Kortajarena, Thom Browne, and Mr. Ford himself in attendance. The collection received raves across the board. The night closed with Balmain’s splashy Fall 2025 show, inspired by creative director Olivier Rousteing’s growing confidence—and an equally major crowd including Doja Cat and Kim Cattrall in the front row. Thursday morning kicked off with Chemena Kamali’s latest for Chloé, featuring romantic flowing dresses and plenty of plush faux-fur coats. The festivities continued with Rabanne, where Julien Dossena’s newest shimmering chainmail dresses, wool overcoats, and frosty fur designs made an impact—as did Chappell Roan, who went instantly viral in the brand’s FROW!

i-D Relaunches With An Unknown Face For Its Spring 2025 Issue

I-D is back! Relaunched under Karlie Kloss‘ Bedford Media, the publication’s debuted its new “The Unknown Issue,” which also marks the debut of 18-year-old Enza Khoury. The Ohio-born high school student and aspiring actress, discovered through an open casting call, fronts the mag’s first cover—and she’ll be joined by two more cover stars (to be revealed soon—though we know they were respectively discovered and featured on I-D covers in 1986 and 2012!). The new issue also marks the first for I-D‘s new masthead, which includes EIC Thom Bettridge, chief commercial officer Michiel Steur, global editorial director Steff York, managing director, editorial Valeria Della Valle, and deputy editor Alex Kessler.

The PR Net’s 2025 Next Gen Awards Honor PR’s Top Movers & Shakers

The PR Net‘s annual Next Generation Awards honored public relations’ brightest leaders and innovative agencies this week. The night’s top honor, Next Gen “Agency of the Year,” was awarded to Rachel Harrison Communications. The well-deserved winners’ list also included (Daily favorite) Carfrae Consulting (Luxury), 28 ROW (Innovative), Allumeuse (European), Beyond 8 (Experiential), Chapter (Architecture), Curaconn (UK), Foundation (Beauty), Foxglove Communications (Culinary), GO PR (Hospitality), Gray Wolf (Partnership Marketing), Kensington Grey (Canadian), LION VIP Relations (Celebrity & VIP), Maverick Creative (USA Travel), OGAKI (Digital), Paul Street (Affiliate Marketing), Perowne International (International Travel), PLATFORM (Fashion), PRZM (Gen Z), Redgert Comms (International), Scenario Communications (Entertainment), SolComms (New), The Last Agency (Design), The Tag Experience (Lifestyle), Trend (Influencer Marketing), Untitled Secret // Untitled Social (Talent Management) and W Communications (Consumer). The group was chosen by an expert judging panel, including Natasha Vuppuluri, Christine Pierson, Sal Della Monica, Celia Jones, Brad Zeifman, Olita Mills, Suzzette Martinez-Malavet, and Tomi Talabi. Held at Le Jardinier, the chic affair featured a range of drinks and cocktails from Cala Bennati Pinot Grigio, Wölffer Estate, Ketel One Vodka, and Casamigos Blanco Tequila. Attendees danced the night away to beats by FLASH GEA, keeping spirits high.

“We love to celebrate emerging talent in the marcomms field,” said Lisa Kay Smith, founder of The PR Net, in a statement. “There’s so much disruption and innovation happening, with younger agencies ushering in new ways of operating – both in client servicing and in their internal and external social impact. It’s exciting to see who makes the list each year and to keep our eyes on the future of the industry.”

All images: BFA/Danté Crichlow

The Hollywood Reporter Names Its 2025 Power Stylists!

This just in: The Hollywood Reporter’s annual “Power Stylists” issue has arrived! This year, the magazine’s honored 25 top stylists making the greatest statements on and off Hollywood’s red carpets. This year’s pack leading the charge—who each received their own dynamic, dashing, and glam THR covers alongside their muses—included Warren Alfie Baker (with Glen Powell), Jason Bolden (with Cynthia Erivo), Petra Flannery (with Zoe Saldaña), Michael Fisher (with Sebastian Stan), Chris Horan (with Charli XCX), Karla Welch (with Anna Sawai), and Marc Forné (with Troye Sivan). Additional names leading this year’s list include Molly Dickson, Mimi Cuttrell, Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald, Danielle Goldberg, Brad Goreski, Harry Lambert, Samantha McMillen, Taylor McNeill, Enrique Melendez, Jamie Mizrahi, Andrew Mukamal, Law Roach, Elizabeth Stewart, Spencer Singer, Shiona Turini, Ilaria Urbinati, Erin Walsh, Kate Young, and Jared Ellner. Congratulations to all!

All images: Courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter

V Magazine Honors A Season Of Love With Alex Consani, Imaan Hammam, Amelia Gray, & More!

True love never ends! V magazine‘s embracing a season of romance with its Spring 2025 issue, featuring an all-star slate of models. Across the title’s newest cover, Inez and Vinoodh shot dynamic black-and-white covers of Amelia Gray, Alex Consani, Imaan Hammam, Lara Stone, Eva Herzigova, Frankie Rayder, Camille Opp, Sydney Waits, Vivienne Rohner, and Ella McCutcheon. Each star is draped in gleaming jewels from Tiffany & Co., plus plenty of fantastical fashion inside the new issue’s pages! You can pick up your own copies on newsstands starting on March 8—or pre-order your own copies now on Shop.VMagazine.com.

All images: Inez & Vinoodh

