Kyle Rosko and Marcy Braun Talk Hamptons Real Estate & Prized Properties Out East!

Oceanfront glory is the name of the game for Kyle Rosko and Marcy Braun of the Eklund Gomes team at Douglas Elliman. Especially when it comes to the most remarkable listings furthest East–the powerhouse duo has long championed (and ruled!) the market of Montauk’s hautest properties. Yet beyond dreamy beach abodes, their expertise and record-breaking sales span the East End, from hip, surfer-beloved Ditch Plains to posh Southampton Village and everywhere in between. Rosko fills us in on all the buzziest listings and real estate trends to know now.

How’s your season been thus far?

It’s been tremendous! It started off with a really special client–a growing family I’ve been working with to find their dream waterfront house wanted something special, and we found it. I’m so happy for them. We went into contract and closed just before Memorial Day; it’s a spectacular $30 million house on First Neck Lane in Southampton Village. It was a tough search because the really nice inventory between $25 and $35 million is pretty scarce. We circled in on this place even though it was off the market, we were able to get to it first, make the decision, and got it. It was really exciting to start the first quarter off with that, and close it at the start of the second quarter.

Congrats! How’s the ultra luxury market looking nowadays?

For the $20 million-plus market, the inventory is extremely low. I have a $100 million buyer, they’re amazing and not super picky, and there’s just nothing available on the market at all. Everybody who has something extremely nice that’s brand new or close to it at these price ranges is not selling. I’ve never seen a market like this. I have four private market oceanfronts from Amagansett to Montauk, at a scale of $150 million between the four of them. The off-market space is where we’re finding a lot of the highest end of the market, and that’s where everyone is shopping. Everybody in that space wants to find something that nobody else has seen, or not very many people are seeing.

What are some haute properties on your plate currently?

We’ve got two extremely impressive properties in Montauk, 18 and 22 Maple Street, that were completed over the winter and are stunning! For something that’s not a custom build, they have the highest level of finishes I’ve ever seen, from start to finish, it’s just incredible: They’ve got Gaggenau appliances, Fantini fixtures, and over a million dollars in glass per house. You can get a compound designed by a world class architect, Piero Lissoni, with the highest level finishes you could ever imagine–and, it’s ready to go, so you don’t have to wait three years.

Sounds sublime. Tell us about some other gems on offer.

In Amagansett, 72 Shore Road is an oceanfront beach house under $10 million; that price is kind of an anomaly in the oceanfront market. It’s super clean, four bedrooms, four bathrooms, ready to go, ocean views and from the first level and second level, with a beautiful sandy path to the beach. It’s a dream; a super special property. I also have the most incredible, private market oceanfront compound–a pair of properties, one is $55 million and the pair is $70 million, both designed by a world-class architect. It’s the most impressive oceanfront in the Hamptons.

Are you seeing increased interest for these potential compounds?

Surprisingly, yes. We currently have three compounds for sale, all in Montauk. There’s 16 Wills Point and 18 Wills Point, a $9.5 million compound; it’s two pieces of property with one home, a large home with western-facing water views, at the moment, but can have a second home added.

Who’s shopping for these sprawling estates?

It’s typically large families that have close family coming to visit them; they have to host and they have staff, so having two properties and two separate spaces is definitely desirable. And these kinds of properties are rare, you don’t find them that often.

Where are you seeing the most action at more accessible price points?

The under-$2 million market is the most active, healthiest, hottest market–it’s super important right now If you’re priced correctly in this market, you’re gonna be in contract in 30 days, period–we’ve already seen that happen with six properties so far this season, from Southampton to Montauk.

Any other interesting trends in the East End real estate space?

The two towns I’m seeing a lot of strength in year-round community are Sag Harbor and Montauk. It’s not a big community in Montauk, but it’s very tight. People are evolving the way they live: COVID changed the idea of how you want to live, not how you think or thought you have to live,whether that means doing six months in Montauk and six months in Florida, or Puerto Rico, or Costa Rica. Families are bringing their kids out of the country and to different places to learn at a young age. It’s pretty special to see. I spent a considerable amount of time back and forth in Costa Rica this winter, while still living in Sag Harbor. I could get away and have a second home base for a few months, and it’s manageable. I can jump on a plane from anywhere from Costa Rica and be door to door in 11 hours–if I have a client that needs to see house tomorrow, I’m there.

Any properties you predict will garner major buzz later this summer?

A little hint of something coming, that’ll probably be off the private market in August, is an off-market Montauk oceanfront with one of the most incredible histories of any house, from its ownership to the neighborhood it’s in.

How did you end up focusing on prized oceanfront listings?

Since the beginning of my career, my goal has been to represent waterfront properties. I set those intentions and slowly but surely, from a Montauk trailer, on the ocean in 2014 to today having a portfolio of hundreds of millions of dollars in listings–many of them waterfronts. It’s been a dream.

Where do you spend most of your time out East?

I live in Sag Harbor year round, and I also move to Ditch Plains in Montauk for the summer. I’m a surfer, so I’m at the beach all summer long–which is the energy and environment hat my business comes from. Whether I’m paddleboarding, biking, or surfing, all the fun stuff I do, it does lead to more business.

Where are your dining go-to’s this summer?

My favorite is Crow’s Nest. It’s always a special, incredible experience. Sag Harbor Kitchen is a hot little spot; I went for the friends and family opening and it’s very good, I’ll be going back there this summer. I’m also looking forward to the opening of Ocean Club Montauk at the Montauk Yacht Club in early July–the chef, Jared McCarroll, is a very good friend and is coming there from St. Barths, bringing a really spectacular menu. I continue to look to see what Jeremy Blutstein is doing at Maverick’s in Montauk. He’s super talented, and just opened Shark Bar there, too.

What are some highlights on your cal this season?

We’re doing a huge, beautiful client appreciation dinner for July 4 weekend at 18 and 22 Maple for 30 top clients and customers. And I’m greatly looking forward to The Watermill Center’s annual benefit in early July–it’s the most interesting, dynamic and fun event of the summer! I’ve been going for many years and it’s always a different experience. Also, Surf Lodge is my base for really great music programming all summer. People either go to Surf Lodge or Stephen Talkhouse and for me, it’s all about Surf Lodge. It’s been a staple in my life for a really long time, and is an incredible, small venue with beautiful energy. Watching a concert at sunset there is ideal!

