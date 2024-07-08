V Magazine spotlights supermodels for Fall 2024 preview issue

Summer is heating up for V Magazine! The publication has just released its new Fall Preview 2024 issue, starring a range of bombshell supermodels: Kate Upton, Candice Swanepoel, Daiane Sodre, Isabeli Fontana and Maria Klaumann. The group pose for Alvaro Beamud Cortés’ lens in Miami, outfitted for the occasion in sleek workout gear and gleaming Alexis Bitter jewelry—as well as top looks from Fall 2024’s upcoming collections, all styled by Nicola Formichetti. For the accompanying feature, the stars sit down with editor Mathias Rosenzweig to share their careet journeys, relationships to social media, how modeling has changed over the years, and more.

“I’ve never questioned my life more,” Upton said of modeling in the digital age. “For those of us who didn’t grow up knowing how to navigate these new apps, it can be really difficult. The content now is very much in real-time, and is very raw, which I like as well, but personally, I prefer the glamor of the old-school way of making content. Honestly, social media has changed every industry. Now you’re coming from a place of analytics. I see it in my husband’s [Justin Verlander] job playing baseball, too. Like, Oh, how many new followers did you get? How many views? It’s so funny because fashion never felt honest to people, but it actually was honest. And now it can be very calculated.”

All images: Alvaro Beamud Cortés/Courtesy of V Magazine

Burberry anticipated to cut 400 jobs amidst low profits

Burberry’s profit losses may begin to heavily affect its workforce. According to Forbes, the British luxury brand is anticipated to cut up to 400 staff members from its main UK office. The potential loss is due to the label’s 45-day consultation since announcing a restructuring plan in June, where affected employees were told they’d likely need to reapply for their positions. 2024 has been a difficult year for Burberry, with the brand facing low retail sales and its stock market value dropping by over a third.

Louis Vuitton names Pusha T its new house ambassdor

Louis Vuitton has a new face! The French label has just named rapper Pusha T as its latest house ambassador. The musician’s new role follows his runway appearance in Vuitton’s Fall 2024 fashion show, as well as attendance at the brand’s Spring 2025 menswear show. Pusha T is the latest star to join the brand’s ambassador roster since creative director Pharrell’s appointment in 2023, in addition to Zendaya, RIIZE, and Felix (of K-pop band Stray Kids).

Balenciaga’s taps Kate Moss, Nicole Kidman & more in Le City campaign

The City bag is back! For its new Le City handbag campaign, Balenciaga features an array of starry house friends—including Nicole Kidman, Kate Moss, Amelia Gray, and Kit Butler. The group pose for Mario Sorrenti’s lens with a variety of the buckled bag’s latest sizes and colors, emphasizing its range and versatility. You can discover the full Le City range now on Balenciaga’s website.

All images: Mario Sorrenti/Courtesy of Balenciaga

Troye Sivan is Rabanne Beauty’s new global ambassador

Rabanne is bringing its beauty roster a subversive edge, thanks to Troye Sivan. The musician is the newly minted global brand ambassador for Rabanne Beauty, as announced today on Instagram. Rabanne’s news also coincides with the launch of its new lightweight Fresh Touch foundation, which is available in 30 shades on its website.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rabanne (@rabanne)

