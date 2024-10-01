And just like that, Paris Fashion Week is over! As the cosmopolitan French city’s range of Spring 2025 shows wraps up, we’re taking a closer look at the top moments to know. From Chanel’s return to the Grand Palais to Christian Louboutin’s splashy performance, consider this your guide to PFW’s shows, parties, and more!

Chanel Takes Flight With Riley Keough—And Returns To The Grand Palais!

Chanel made a return to the Grand Palais for its Spring 2025 runway show, inspired by the power of flight. For its latest self-reference, the brand erected a giant birdcage in the Palais. The moment paid tribute to Gabrielle Chanel’s own caged birds gifted from a Chanel seamstress, as well as the brand’s 1991 “Coco” commercial with Vanessa Paradis—who arrived late and had to watch the show from the second row! On the runway, a largely black-and-white collection peppered with pastel tweed dresses and skirt suits was led by Vittoria Ceretti and Amelia Gray, while Riley Keough swung from the cage for a musical finale performance. Show notes indicated the collection was crafted by the brand’s Creation Studio, marking its second show without an appointed creative director since Virginie Viard exited in June. However, we hear the label plans to fill the role by the end of the year—and is currently courting several designers for the position, including Simon Porte Jacquemus, Thom Browne, and Alaïa’s Pieter Mulier!

All images: Courtesy of Chanel

Hilary Swank, Cara Delevingne, Willem Dafoe, & More Stars Hit The Runway For Miu Miu

Most catwalks are star-studded—and then there’s Miu Miu! For Spring 2025, Miuccia Prada’s brand continued its legacy of featuring celebrities (and upcoming celebs) on the runway, with Amelia Gray, Cara Delevingne, Hilary Swank, Willem Dafoe, Alexa Chung, Eliot Sumner, and Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s daughter Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban serving as this season’s surprise models. The collection itself took inspiration from Miu Miu’s past 13 years of relationships with female filmmakers and artists, primarily through its Miu Miu Women’s Tales initiative. The brand’s spring assortment included an array of lightweight dresses, retro T-shirts, and leather skirts paired with wide-lapeled trench coats, business-worthy blazers, cutout scuba swimsuits, and plenty of slouchy and structured handbags. Meanwhile, the front row was equally starry with guests Jennie, Addison Rae, and Shailene Woodley.

All images: Courtesy of Miu Miu

Mackage Celebrates Its 25th Anniversary With Stella Maxwell!

Happy birthday, Mackage! For its 25th anniversary, the brand toasted a quarter-century around the sun with Fall 2024 campaign star Stella Maxwell. Held at Anahi, the event found guests mingling around a seated dinner while dressed in their sharpest Mackage outfits—a perfect layer against the early autumn chill! Attendees included Barbara Palvin, Coco Rocha, Olivia Palermo, Victoria Justice, Kate Walsh, Francisco Lachowski, Christian Juul Nielsen, Karina Bik, Charlotte Lawrence, and more.

All images: Louis Liébert

Christian Louboutin Heats Up Paris—And Makes A Splash!—With David LaChapelle

Paris is burning—and Christian Louboutin lit the match! For his theatrical Spring 2025 presentation, Louboutin teamed up with David LaChapelle for a splashy show at the Piscine Molitor. However, instead of models, the designer called upon the French Olympic artistic swimming team to perform in his latest kicks—also marking the group’s first performance in heels! During the event, the team put out a projected “fire” before sliding into a pool (via supersized Louboutin Me Dolly mules) and dancing in a water ballet show choreographed by Blanca Li. The evening affair wrapped with a performance by LP, including her hit “Lost on You.”

All images: Courtesy of Christian Louboutin

Gherardo Felloni Celebrates Garden Blossoms At Roger Vivier’s Spring Presentation

Roger Vivier is in full bloom! Gherardo Felloni embraced the elegance of French gardens for his Spring 2025 collection of shoes and handbags. The brand’s resulting “Jardin à la Vivier” line included pastel-hued handbags, color-blocked slingbacks, and plenty of loafers, gladiator sandals, and slip-on mules adorned with flowers crafted from sparkling crystals and woven raffia. Equally sparkly styles could be seen adorning guests at Vivier’s presentation, including Nicola Peltz, Victoria Justice, and Vivier’s Fall 2024 campaign stars Pat and Anna Cleveland.

All images: Courtesy of Roger Vivier

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.