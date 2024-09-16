Roger Vivier presents the Icons Campaign for Autumn Winter 2024/25 Starring Anna and Pat Cleveland

Roger Vivier is casting the spotlight upon Dutch American beauty, Anna Cleveland, and her supermodel mother, Pat Cleveland (dubbed the first black supermodel by former editor-at-large for Vogue, André Leon Talley, no less) for their Autumn Winter 2024/25 Icons Campaign. Expounding upon the Op art inspirations of the VIVIER OP-TICAL collection presented in Paris this past February, the campaign is a playful “mise-en-abyme,” framing Anna and Pat in retro-inspired images that recall a golden age of large-format fashion photography.

“The 1960s marked a pivotal period for Roger Vivier, when his aesthetic shifted towards a more sleek, graphic, and pioneering design approach. Reimagining the timeless creations of this era has long been my aspiration, and I sensed that the moment was right to reintroduce them in fresh, contemporary renditions this season,” reveals Vivier Creative Director, Gherardo Felloni.