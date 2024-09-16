News

Roger Vivier presents the Icons Campaign for Autumn Winter 2024/25 Starring Anna and Pat Cleveland

The mother-daughter duo set the sleek and graphical scene, inspired by 60s’ Parisian avant-garde.

by Elizabeth Kurpis
Roger Vivier is casting the spotlight upon Dutch American beauty, Anna Cleveland, and her supermodel mother, Pat Cleveland (dubbed the first black supermodel by former editor-at-large for Vogue, André Leon Talley, no less) for their Autumn Winter 2024/25 Icons Campaign. Expounding upon the Op art inspirations of the VIVIER OP-TICAL collection presented in Paris this past February, the campaign is a playful “mise-en-abyme,” framing Anna and Pat in retro-inspired images that recall a golden age of large-format fashion photography.

“The 1960s marked a pivotal period for Roger Vivier, when his aesthetic shifted towards a more sleek, graphic, and pioneering design approach. Reimagining the timeless creations of this era has long been my aspiration, and I sensed that the moment was right to reintroduce them in fresh, contemporary renditions this season,” reveals Vivier Creative Director, Gherardo Felloni.

Checkered Belle Vivier sling backs are matched with zebra-printed or graphically bi- colored handbags accessorized with two-tone enamel daisy jewelry. Oversized Viv’ Choc bags in shiny black leather or soft white shearling are enthusiastically  carried by Anna, dressed in a crystal-strewn gilet and high equestrian buckled boots. Shifting to the evening, the mother and daughter display their dazzling Jewel bags, delicately revealing their Belle Vivier Trompette pumps.

Images: Courtesy of Roger Vivier

