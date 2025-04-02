Kate Spade New York Is Target’s Next Spring Designer Collab!

Target’s stepping into spring with Kate Spade New York for its latest designer collaboration. The whimsical fashion brand has teamed up with the retailer on an extensive and affordable collection, featuring over 300 pieces in spring-worthy hues of green, navy, pink, white, and classic black. The line includes a vast array of womens’ ready-to-wear in Spade’s signature feminine flair, as well as plenty of chic handbags and coordinating looks for kids and babies! Elsewhere, the duo’s collab includes coordinating homeware like pillows, dishes, glassware, and stationary, plus themed games, special occasion decorations, and more. You can discover the full collection when it launches on Target.com and in Target stores on April 3, joining the ranks of Target’s past sold-out lines with labels including Christopher John Rogers, Prabal Gurung, Anna Sui, 3.1 Phillip Lim, and more.

Paris Hilton’s In Full Bloom With Her Iconic 30th Perfume

That’s hot! Paris Hilton has expanded her fragrance empire with her 30th fragrance, simply named Iconic. The landmark moment was shared by Hilton on Instagram, where she revealed the scent’s launch today on ParisHiltonFragrances.com. Hilton’s fruity, floral scent blossoms with notes of raspberry, magnolia, amber, sandalwood, and lily of the valley, creating a smooth mix that’s ideal for warmer days ahead. Plus, for a dash of the entrepreneur’s signature glam, the fragrance is encased in a glistening glass bottle framed with “P” and “H” letters in shiny pink. Loves it!

Blue Origin’s All-Star Crew Covers Elle‘s Special April issue

Blue Origin’s all-female crew of space travelers is set to journey to the stars on April 14—but before their expedition begins, the group sat down with Elle for the magazine’s digital April cover. The full crew—which includes Katy Perry, Lauren Sánchez, Gayle King, Aisha Bowe, Amanda Nguyen, and Kerianne Flynn—united for the first time for the cover, marking a historic moment as they’re the most diverse group of women to journey into space. The trip itself is projected to only last for 11 minutes, with the group floating in space for about four minutes in the self-flying rocket before going back to Earth. Within their cover story, each discussed their feelings about jetting into space together, what it means for the future of space travel, and their initial thoughts to joining the initiative led by Sanchez and Jeff Bezos.

“I was like, ‘What am I going to wear?’ But seriously, I have wanted to go to space for almost 20 years,” Perry said. “I was investigating all of the possible commercial options. Even when Blue Origin was first talking about commercial travel to space, I was like, ‘Sign me up! I’m first in line.’ And then they called me, and I was like, ‘Really? I get an invite?’ And then they told me about it being the first all-female crew. I take pause in those moments and ask the universe to give me confirmations. And I really felt very sure when they sent me the picture of the space pod, because on the front of the pod is a feather, and that’s my mom’s nickname for me. And so I was like, ‘Okay, I see it.'”

Prada Opens The Doors To Its New Men’s Store On Fifth Avenue

Prada‘s found a new home on Fifth Avenue! The Italian brand has just opened the doors of its new menswear boutique in New York City, housed at 720 Fifth Avenue. The glossy, mint green space totals over 13,000 feet across two floors, featuring the label’s current men’s clothing, shoes, accessories, and sleek Prada Fine Jewelry Eternal Gold line. Velvet and leather seats, plus black-and-white checkered marble floors nodding to Prada’s first boutique at the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, complete the store with a sharp flair. Exclusive amenities include a private suite with specialized pieces, Made to Measure appointments, and Made to Order customization services. Our credit cards are already hurting!

Matthieu Blazy’s Back To Work With His First Day At Chanel!

The boss is in! Matthieu Blazy has officially started his first day as Chanel’s artistic director, according to Design Scene. The beginning of the designer’s tenure officially marks six months until his first collection for the French fashion brand will be revealed during Paris Fashion Week in October. Previously, Blazy was announced as Chanel’s artistic director in early December, succeeding Virginie Viard—who abruptly exited the brand in May.

Sandro Collabs With Louise Bourgeois On A Chic Summer Capsule

Tres chic! Sandro has turned to sculptor Louise Bourgeois for a gorgeous new capsule collection. The 7-piece line includes breezy summer dresses, pants, and shirts, as well as a patchwork skirt and floppy hat made with natural cotton, linen, and silk. Cast in beach-ready blue tones, the line is inspired by Bourgeois’ usage of fabrics and spiral shapes in her artwork over the years—and is certain to add an artisanal touch to your closet this season! The capsule will debut at Bloomingdale’s on April 9, with a later launch on April 24 at Sandro’s boutiques and Sandro.com.

