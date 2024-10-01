Jane Pratt’s New Venture, Jon Kortajarena Heats Up CDLP, Plus! GUESS’ Sleek Holiday Campaign!

Jane Pratt Launches Another Jane Pratt Thing On Substack!

Jane Pratt is back! The editorial mastermind behind popular sites Sassy, Jane, and xoJane has revealed her latest project on Substack: Another Jane Pratt Thing. Pratt’s humorously titled new platform features posts on politics, lifestyle topics, and direct thoughts from Jane’s phone—plus a range of guest posts from its community of followers. The Substack will also feature editorial contributions from Pratt’s whip-smart team, including Cat Marnell, Charlie Connell, and Vanessa De Luca—plus celebrity contributors like Courtney Love, Courteney Cox, and more, according to Fashionista. Stay tuned!

Jon Kortajarena Makes A Splash In CDLP’s Essentials Campaign

Summer might be over, but CDLP’s ensuring fall is off to a steamy start! The Swedish brand has tapped Jon Kortajarena as the face of their latest campaign. The Daily Front Row cover alumni and all-around fashion dreamboat is front and center in the new imagery, which finds him swimming, hitting the tennis court, and more in the brand’s core Essentials collection. Anyone can have a piece of Kortajarena’s wardrobe, now that the full range of versatile underwear, tank tops, T-shirts, and loungewear are live on CDLP.com!

All images: Courtesy of CDLP

Georgina Rodriguez Embraces Festive Glam In GUESS’ Holiday Campaign!

Want to guess who’s starring in GUESS‘ global holiday campaign? Georgina Rodriguez! The Guess Girl returns to the brand for its latest collection, photographed by Nima Benati. Rodriguez poses in the line’s sleek party dresses, chic outerwear, and more, complete with GUESS’ latest accessories—including its new Georgina Girlfriend satchel! However, this isn’t the first time fans have seen the collection—the shoot made a special cameo in Rodriguez’s namesake Netflix show I Am Georgina. You can check out its first launch in stores and on Guess.com starting this month!

All images: Courtesy of Guess

Lupita Nyong’o Is Chanel’s New Brand Ambassador

Chanel has named Lupita Nyong’o its newest brand ambassador. The French fashion label revealed the news shortly ahead of its Spring 2025 runway show during Paris Fashion Week, also marking a return to the Grand Palais. Naturally, Nyong’o was seated in the front row alongside Naomi Campbell, Margaret Qualley, Jennie, Angele, Greta Gerwig, and more stylish stars. If past actress ambassadors like Qualley, Margot Robbie, and Nicole Kidman are any indication, Nyong’o’s destined to have more Chanel front rows, campaigns, and red carpet outings in her future.

How To Watch The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show!

It’s almost time! The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show returns to the runway in New York City in just two weeks—and now, you can livestream the starry spectacle yourself! Today, the brand revealed it will livestream the show for the first time ever on its own social media channels, plus Amazon Live and Prime Video. But that’s not all! As models hit the catwalk, many of their pieces can be shopped in real-time on the VS website and Amazon.com. Of course, the brand’s also launched a new Backstage collection of athleisure, loungewear, and a new weekender bag to match your favorite Angels on and off the runway! Be sure to tune in at 7pm EST on October 15 for all the fashionable fun.

