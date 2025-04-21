Sustainability is always in fashion! In honor of Earth Month this April, we’re taking a deeper dive into eco-friendly brands we love year-round. Aside from using environmentally conscious and organic materials, brands can also embrace sustainability with elements like slow manufacturing, low emissions, and upcycled metals. From jewelry to clothing, footwear, and more, these labels truly love the Earth—and are creating pieces with its future in mind.

Laura Lombardi

Since 2010, Laura Lombardi‘s been a leader in environmental consciousness within the jewelry space. Today, the New York-based designer’s continued her ethos of making necklaces, bracelets, rings, and earrings with sustainable materials, including recycled white and 14k gold and repurposed stones.

Stine Goya

Model and designer Stine Goya first founded her namesake brand in 2006, rooted in whimsical, colorful pieces that prioritize the environment. Her label’s collections use sustainable materials—including organic cotton and wood-sourced Lenzing Ecovero viscose—across its vibrant dresses, separates, and flats. Plus, the brand’s commitment to low production—and its fashionista-beloved archive sales—ensures it doesn’t create extensive overstock.

Stella McCartney

As a pioneer in sustainable luxury fashion, Stella McCartney‘s always been ahead of the curve. The designer launched her brand in 2001 with a commitment to never using leather, feathers, exotic skins, or fur in any of her collections. Since then, she’s continued innovating by incorporating more conscious materials into her pieces, from lead-free crystals to textiles crafted from seaweed, mushroom, and apples. Her label’s also committed to doing good, having launched partnerships with Rewilding Horses Now, Phoebe Gates’ startup Phia, and more.

Bloomeffects

Kim Van Haaster’s skincare brand Bloomeffects began in 2019, rooted in the regenerative and soothing qualities of tulips. With organic ingredients sourced from her husband Hein’s tulip farm, Van Haaster’s utilized the blooms as active skincare that everyone can enjoy. The brand’s known for its signature Royal Tulip, Black Tulip, and Dutch Tulip lines, as well as popular products like its Tulip Dew cream and Royal Tulip Vitamin C face oil.

Verafied New York

Verafied New York‘s accessories are cementing the power of slow fashion. This brand’s editor-beloved handbags and clutches have quickly become known for their classic looks and functionality. Each piece is made with bi-product leather sourced from suppliers with fair working conditions, ensuring sustainability is a part of Verafied’s accessories from the start. Additionally, to avoid overproduction, the label produces limited quantities of each of its bags and offers pre-orders to meet consumer needs.

Haverhill

Do you love natural stones? Haverhill‘s got them! First established in the 1880’s, this family company crafts personalized jewelry with sustainably grown gemstones and recycled gold. Based in Newport, Rhode Island, the label’s become known for its custom necklaces, bracelets, rings, and more—which can all be accented with gems, letters, numbers, and charms to ensure every piece is special to its wearer.

Damson Madder

Based out of northern London, Damson Madder creates colorful fashion with responsibility in mind. Since it was founded in 2020, the womenswear brand has crafted collections 12-18 months before launching them for sale—and releases drops with minimal amounts to reduce textile waste. Highlight from the brand include its popular striped shirts, lightweight printed blouses, and Selvedge jeans woven on traditional Italian looms.

Vestiaire Collective

Vestiaire Collective is ideal for a sustainable wardrobe refresh! This resale site allows shoppers to sell luxury goods from a wide range of over 12,000 brands. The company features thousands of fashion and accessories listings each day, ensuring there’s something for everyone—and always something new to catch the eye. Plus, it doesn’t hurt that members earn money from cleaning out their closets!

Lilysilk

Lilysilk is an ethically sourced brand creating elegant silk pieces that are both eco-friendly and durable. Across its LillyAuera, LillyHerb, and WildSilk, LilySilk EasyCare, and All-Weather Silk categories, the label’s launched luxe silk sheets, hair accessories, and clothing with humanely sourced fibers. Additionally, the brand prioritizes working with suppliers sans exploitative methods or usage of toxic chemicals for silk extraction.

Additional reporting by Madison Coombs.

