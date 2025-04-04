News

Anna Wintour Reacts To Radhika Jones’ Departure, Chanel’s New Face, Plus! Fendi TK!

Radhika Jones (Patrick McMullan), Angèle (Courtesy of Chanel)

Did Anna Wintour Cry When Radhika Jones Stepped Down At Vanity Fair!?

Emotions are running high at Condé Nast after the news broke of Vanity Fair EIC Radhika Jones‘ upcoming exit—and even Anna Wintour isn’t immune! The famously reserved editor was spotted in a “tearful” state over Jones’ news of her departure from the title on Thursday,  according to The New York Post. The moment marks the latest editorial departures in recent months—which has included Ib Kamara’s split with Dazed, Booth Moore‘s surprise layoff at WWD, Erik Maza‘s shift to New York magazine from Town & Country, and a slate of exits at Footwear News, Harper’s Bazaar, Nylon, and more.

Radhika Jones at the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscars Party (Patrick McMullan)

Chanel Names Angèle The Face Of Its Chanel Eau Splendide Fragrance 

Chanel is taking a chance with Angèle! The French brand has just released its new Chanel Chance Splendide eau de parfum, and named the Belgian musician as the scent’s face. Matching its pale purple tone, Angèle is outfitted in a lavender Chanel cardigan and miniskirt for the occasion—all while clutching a giant bottle of Chance Splendide, which features garden-worthy notes of  raspberry, rose, violet, geranium, iris, cedar, and white musk. Sweet! Keep an eye out for her upcoming campaign, which will be revealed in full on April 15.

Chanel, Angele

Angèle (Courtesy of Chanel)

Maison Margiela Is Popping Up With A Special Shop At Nordstrom 

Maison Margiela has just announced their latest pop-up location in Nordstrom’s flagship store on 57th Street! Housed on the retailer’s third floor, the shop will feature signature Margiela ready-to-wear pieces with a focus on the its new Spring 2025 Avant-Premiére collection. In homage to Margiela’s Paris headquarters, the space will be outfitted with vintage-inspired trunks and doorway prints—plus a punchy neon sign and carpet accent with hand-stitched detailing. We’re prepping our credit cards for when the shop officially opens on May 11!

Maison Margiela’s pop-up at Nordstrom (Courtesy of Nordstrom)

Fendi Launches A Collaborative Postage Stamp For Its 100th Anniversary

Signed, sealed, delivered—with a Fendi stamp! Fendi has announced its teamed up with the Italian Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy for a special stamp commemorating its 100th anniversary. Crafted in honor of Fendi’s significant role in Italian fashion, the stamp features the label’s brown FF monogrammed logo overlaid with its yellow Fendi Roma logo—plus the infinity symbol and number one. Starting today, the stamp will be available to buy at Poste Italiane post offices—along with a special A4 folder including four stamps, a stamped and canceled postcard, card, and envelope, as well as signed text by Silvia Venturini Fendi. However, if you’re not in Italy, you can also purchase your own on Filatelia.Poste.It. Ciao!

(Courtesy of Fendi)

Additional reporting by Madison Coombs.

