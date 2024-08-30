Chanel Auditions Simon Porte Jacquemus, Plus! Claudia Schiffer’s Covergirl Moment…

Is Simon Porte Jacquemus Chanel’s Next Creative Director?

Chanel’s new creative director could be Simon Porte Jacquemus! According to Lauren Sherman and Rachel Strugatz’s latest Line Sheet newsletter for Puck, the dashing designer—best known for his namesake whimsical French brand—is auditioning a presentation to Chanel proprietor Alain Wertheimer for the role. The same presentation has been shown to Chanel CEO Leena Nair and head of fashion Bruno Pavlovsky, hinting at a promising next step for the brand after Virginie Viard’s abrupt departure in June. However, the race isn’t over yet. The coveted job’s additional candidates reportedly include Thom Browne and Pieter Mulier. Meanwhile, rumors have swirled that Hedi Slimane, Gabriela Hearst, Sarah Burton, and more could follow Viard’s tenure at the French house. Stay tuned!

Claudia Schiffer Opens Up On Motherhood For Vogue Arabia

Vogue Arabia‘s latest covergirl is one mother of a star! Claudia Schiffer fronts the magazine’s new September issue, speaking to editor-in-chief Manuel Arnaut on motherhood, family life, and her career’s evolution since she rose to fame in the ’90s. Of course, there’s plenty of sleek fashions by Sportmax, Nina Ricci, Karl Lagerfeld, and more in the mix for her accompanying editorial, photographed by Kayt Jones.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue Arabia (@voguearabia)

Jenny Cipoletti Toasts Her Jewelry Brand’s Debut In East Hampton

Jewels galore! To celebrate her fine jewelry brand’s debut collection, designer Jenny Cipoletti hosted an intimate soirée in East Hampton on Thursday. Held at the Maidstone, the sunlit event hosted tastemakers and influencers to preview Cipoletti’s first collection before enjoying a seated outdoor luncheon. Guests included Melissa Vale, Makeda Saggau-Sackey, Agee Leinberry, Allie Provost, Greivy Lou, Irina Kro Eicke, Jessica Mackin, Emily Sumner, Jillian Magenheim, Natalia Cestti, Neha Ruch, Tinamarie Clark, Vanessa Gordon, and The Daily Front Row‘s Elizabeth Kurpis.

All images: Xin Wang

