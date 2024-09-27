Bonjour! Paris Fashion Week‘s Spring 2025 shows are in full swing. We’ve tallied the top shows, runways, parties, and pop culture moments to know. Class is now in session!

Bella Hadid Returns To The Runway For Saint Laurent!

Bella Hadid returned to the runway for the first time in two years, hitting the rain-soaked catwalk at Saint Laurent’s Spring 2025 show. Held at YSL headquarters, Anthony Vaccarello’s latest collection was directly inspired by Yves Saint Laurent’s own wardrobe and the identity of the “Saint Laurent woman”—seen throughout slouchy suits, colorful layered dresses, and plenty of spectacles. Of course, the brand’s sultry crew of A-listers filled the front row—including Rosé, Zoë Kravitz, Linda Evangelista, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Amelia Gray, Gwyneth Paltrow, and more.

Dior’s Archer-Inspired Spring 2025 Show Draws International It-Girls To The Front Row

Continuing her ethos of female empowerment, Maria Grazia Chiuri drew an equally dynamic group of stars to Dior‘s latest show For Spring 2025, the brand fêted ambassadors including Anya Taylor-Joy, Jisoo, Natalie Portman, and Rosalia—as well as guests including Isabelle Adjani, Yseult, Jennifer Garner, Kelly Rutherford, and more. Outfitted in black and white, the chic group smoothly matched Chiuri’s latest collection, which prominently featured sport-inspired bodysuits, shirt dresses, lace-up boots, and gauzy Grecian gowns. For a thematic finish, the show ended with an archery performance by artist SAGG Napoli —plus Charli XCX’s “Guess” on the soundtrack, which Taylor-Joy and Yseult lip-synced to in the front row!

All images: Courtesy of Dior

Olivier Rousteing Leans Into Balmain Beauty—And Tyla’s Viral Sand Dress—For Spring 2025

Balmain’s embraced beauty in a big way in recent weeks—which naturally translated to its Spring 2025 show. Creative director Olivier Rousteing’s made a splash with the launch of Balmain Beauty this summer, translated on the runway with sandal embellishments, sculptural high heels, and glossy clutches in the shapes of its sharp new perfumes. However, cosmetics weren’t the only beauty focus—so was natural beauty, seen in gowns and dresses adorned with motifs, prints, and embellishments of red lips, lacquered nails, and human faces. The lineup also included a sand-textured bodycon dress and breastplate, hinting at Tyla’s viral Balmain sand gown from this year’s Met Gala. Naturally, the Balmain Army was in full force for the occasion, including Cardi B, Serena Williams, Brigitte Macron—who recently cameo’d on Emily in Paris!—Anitta, Hong Joong, and more stars.

All images: Courtesy of Balmain

Chemena Kamali Embraces Summer Ease—And Earns An Ovation!—For Her Second Chloé Show

Chemena Kamali‘s second Chloé collection certainly cemented her role at the French fashion brand—and even earned the week’s first standing ovation! For Spring 2025, Kamali continued her light-hearted boho aesthetic at Chloé with inspirations from summer itself. Titled “Freedom,” the collection was filled with muted hues of apricot, blush pink, cream, and dark brown, mimicking the sun’s rays of light and shadows in warmer months. Online, popular looks included the line’s sheer pantaloon trousers and flowing gathered dresses, many covered in ’70s rose prints from Chloé’s archives. Of course, the Chloé girls turned up en masse to the show, with Karlie Kloss, Selma Blair (with son Arthur Saint), Sienna Miller, Pat and Anna Cleveland, and Diane Kruger lining the front row.

All images: Courtesy of Chloé

Lyas Takes Over Interview Magazine—And Our Instagram Feeds

If there’s one face that’s literally been everywhere at PFW, it’s Lyas! The mischievously charming French TikTok star has been repping Interview as its fashion correspondent at PFW. The newly minted BOF 500 inductee has brought his signature humor to the City of Light, popping up at every major runway show and behind the scenes—whether he’s sneaking into Balmain’s backstage or snapping Cardi B’s Mugler arrival. Of course, he’s part of the new sassy, on-the-nose fashion vanguard to watch this Week—including I Deserve Couture‘s Hanan Besovic, StyleNotCom‘s Beka Gvishiani, and Haute Le Mode‘s Luke Meagher. BRB while we refresh our feeds!

What’s Next On The Calendar?

Deep breath—there’s still four days of Paris Fashion Week to go! Keep your eyes peeled for upcoming shows from Victoria Beckham, Junya Watanabe, Vivienne Westwood, Hermès, Elie Saab, Ann Demeulemeester, Undercover, Isabel Marant, Stella McCartney, Zimmermann, Gabriela Hearst, Sacai, Balenciaga, Pierre Cardin, Peter Do, Lacoste, Miu Miu, and Louis Vuitton. The week’s most anticipated runways, however, all carry greater weight: Alessandro Michele‘s first Valentino show, Sean McGirr’s second collection for McQueen, and Chanel’s first ready-to-wear show since creative director Virginie Viard‘s exit in June.

