Editor's Pick: Sweet Chemistry Elasticity Reinforcing Lipid-Cream

by Aaron Royce
written by Aaron Royce
Sweet Chemistry Elasticity Reinforcing Lipid-Cream

What: Sweet Chemistry’s signature Elasticity Reinforcing Lipid-Cream is the latest rejuvenating moisturizer to add to your skincare routines. The restorative, lightweight cream is formulated with 36% less water than standard moisturizers, making more room for dermatologist-approved ingredients like peptides, ceramide, amino acids, and more to benefit the skin.

Who: Chemist Alec Batis co-founded Sweet Chemistry Labs—also known as Sweet Chemistry—in 2023, following an extensive 35-year career across brands like Kiehl’s, NARS, Pfizer, L’Oréal Group, Redken, and Shiseido. He launched the brand with a focus on making healthy skincare with trusted scientific advancements and safe ingredients for higher potency and effects. A core component to the brand is its regenerative, patent-pending Matrikynes peptides, discovered through research by Dr. John O’Neill and medical company Xylyx Bio—as well as Batis himself, who self-tested the ingredient on post-surgical stars to significant repair in weeks.

Why: The Elasticity Reinforcing Lipid-Cream’s scientific roots and effective ingredients make it a must-have for healthy skin. Its highly active ingredients include Sweet Chemistry’s signature Matrikynes ECM-derived peptides, which produce collagen to plump and structure the skin. Amino acids further strengthen the skin’s barrier, while colloidal oatmeal and a blend of cholesterol, ceramide, and phytosphingosine hydrate and smooth the skin to reduce wrinkles and fine lines—a top concern in the summer months! With a light, butter-like texture, the soft cream is also easy to apply both day and night.

How much: $135

Where: SweetChemistry.com

