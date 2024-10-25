Capri Holdings Stock Drops By 46% After Failed Tapestry Merger

In legal news, Capri Holdings has faced stock fallback after its merger with Tapestry was rejected by a U.S. judge. According to Reuters, Capri (which owns Michael Kors, Versace, and Jimmy Choo) found its stock value dropping by 46% after the ruling that Tapestry (which owns Coach, Kate Spade New York, and Stuart Weitzman) couldn’t purchase the company for $8.5 billion. Previously, the Federal Trade Commission sued Tapestry to block the deal from going through, citing that the decision would reduce market competition between both companies’ various labels. Contrastingly, however, Tapestry’s shares have risen by 15%. In the meantime, we’re keeping an eye on both businesses as their respective brands continue to release their new holiday and Spring 2025 collections.

Sabato De Sarno Opens Up On His First Year At Gucci

Sabato De Sarno is giving an inside look to his work ethos at Gucci! After one year—and six collections—into his tenure as the Italian fashion house’s creative director, De Sarno is front and center in a new feature for Harper’s Bazaar. During the rare interview, which is live now on HarpersBazaar.com, the designer opens up to Brooke Bobb on finding inspiration in Gucci’s 103-year-old history, love for simplicity and hard work, and desire to create clothing with a universal appeal. “I don’t want to cover you with my things. We want to see you,” De Sarno says. “I want to see you wearing Gucci, not Gucci wearing you. I don’t want the clothes I make to be about me. I want them to be Gucci. When people choose my clothes, I want them to be able to wear them. Because to me, it’s important to have things that have life.”

American Ballet Theatre’s Fall Gala Celebrates Natalia Makarova

Legendary ballerina assoluta Natalia Makarova was honored this week at the American Ballet Theatre‘s annual fall gala, held at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center. The formal occasion celebrated Makarova’s contributions to the world of ballet, as well as the 50th anniversary of her production of “The Kingdom of the Shades.” During the evening, guests were treated to an exquisite performance from its Principal Dancers, choreographed by Marius Petipa, George Balanchine, and Twyla Tharp—including James Whiteside, Isabella Boylston, Chloe Misseldine, Calvin Royal lll, Gillian Murphy, Devon Teuscher, and guest artist Isaac Hernández. Additionally, 150 dancers from the ABT Training Programs also showcased their choreography skills. The night included an elegant black-tie dinner and dancing, enjoyed by all to kick off the autumn season. Guests included Misty Copeland, Michelle Ochs, Michael Imperioli, Victoria Imperioli, Cynthia Rowley, Candace Bushnell, Tayshia Adams, Amy Astley, Meredith Marks, SAINt JHN, Courtney Lavine, Jean Shafiroff, Xander Parish, Jim Coakley, Christian Zimmermann, and more.

All images: Getty Images for ABT

