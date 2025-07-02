Sofia Achaval de Montaigu’s Milan Fashion Week Men’s Diary: Dolce & Gabbana, Prada, & More!

The Daily Front Row‘s chic correspondent, Sofia Achaval de Montaigu, has been soaking up the glamour in Europe. Below, she fills us in on all the highlights and the unforgettable moments that took place at the recent menswear shows for Milan Fashion Week Men’s Spring 2026 season.

Dolce & Gabanna

At the iconic Milan Metropol, Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana presented their last Dolce & Gabbana menswear collection titled “Pyjama Boys,” which mixed everyday comfort and luxury. Sitting first row were celebrities like Theo James, Jung Hae-in, Lucien Laviscount, Evan Mock, Michele Morrone, Villabanks, and Alvin Chong, who witnessed a show that reinvented pajamas as a key piece in men’s wardrobes. The color palette oscillated between soft hues like cream, beige, and light blue to deeper green, brown, and classic black. Polka dot and animal prints added a fun and whimsical touch. For eveningwear, pajamas were transformed into high-impact pieces with subtle stripes and embroidered crystals, creating a blend between the classic and the avant garde. One of the greatest hits were the accessories, with cameo brooches, sparkly pins, rosaries and colorful stone necklaces giving each look a unique personality. In terms of bags, Dolce & Gabbana betted on a variety of choices that complemented the relaxed spirit of their line, from the oversized XL Sicily bags to other styles that matched the pajamas’ fabrics. For the finale, the models walked out of the Metropol into the Viale Piave to applause by the street crowds.

Emporio Armani

Emporio Armani presented a collection of comprehensive silhouettes, technical fabrics, and a wanderlust spirit in a setting that included terracotta tiles for the runway and flowing beige curtains. The show began with models walking in a steady rhythm in EA7 athletic apparel, the brand’s more functional line. They wore nylon jackets and shorts in geometric patterns, later revisited in more sophisticated pieces. It was a powerful opening with a set of wind instruments for its soundtrack. As the show moved forward, we saw jacquard jackets with tassels, light tunics, cuffed pants, and rattan hats that paid homage to nomadic aesthetics from northern Africa. The embroidered details caught everyone’s eye in a color palette that went from olive green to brown. The models wore their hair in braids decorated with silver beads and fringe. One of the sharpest looks included an olive green leather coat with handsewn cutouts, layered over a silky shirt and trousers. Star silhouettes included silk bloomers, crepe and linen suits, and collarless jackets with oversized fringe, which all moved softly and slowly down the runway. Knitted sneakers were the main characters in terms of shoes, complemented by wide- brimmed hats and caps. Towards the finale, we saw wide pants, flowing suits, and metallic shirts as well. The show closed with a warm ovation for head designer Leo Dell’Orco.

Prada

Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons imagined a utopian landscape to present their new menswear collection. At Fondazione Prada, a flower rug extended over the concrete floor while natural light seeped into the room, accompanied by the sound of songbirds and bells. This collection stood out by not featuring a themed concept, though it did feature Prada’s signature wide-ranging color palette: moderate hues like gray, black, khaki, and navy blue crossed paths with lime green, teal, purple, baby blue, pink, and lilac. The show began with a white shirt accented by sun and wave illustrations, rigid and tidy, partially tucked into a pair of bloomers. It was a mix between a school uniform, underwear, and archival designs, all of which set the tone for the playful collection. We saw long tunic-like shirts, nautical sweaters, flared trousers, and tracksuits combined with coats and jackets hidden under light suits. Short trousers were the undisputed main characters, styled with woolen t-shirts or knee-length shirts. For footwear, loafers were cast in bright colors with long socks, as well as sandals and boat shoes. There were also straw hats and bright raffia headpieces in cone shapes, some covering the eyes as if replacing visor shades. One of my favorite looks was a matching gray suit over a tracksuit. The first row included celebrities like pop group TransfOrmProject, Lee Do-hyun, Sana, Stormzy, Anthony Edwards, Benedict Cumberbatch, Will Poulter, and Harris Dickinson.

