Aerin Lauder Celebrates Her Blooming New Book With Ralph Lauren

Madison Avenue was in full bloom last night, courtesy of Aerin Lauder! The innovative beauty leader and author celebrated her newest book with Rizzoli, Living with Flowers, with a lush cocktail party at Ralph Lauren‘s ornate mansion boutique.

During the event, guests mingled with Lauder herself while exploring Lauren’s second floor—which was filled with the designer’s breezy Spring 2025 collection. Amidst the silky dresses, open knits, sleek RL888 crossbodies, and Ricky satchels, attendees sipped margaritas and champagne while discovering Lauder’s latest tome. Naturally, there were also plenty of tasty bites passed around, including mimi roast beef sandwiches, salads, and tuna tartare.

Inspired by the author’s love for flowers—notably passed down by her grandmother Estée Lauder—the volume included pages of Lauder’s favorite blooms, advice on caring for them, and how everyone can incorporate flowers into their lifestyles. Guests had the opportunity to take home their own signed copies, as well as miniature bouquets. The white blooms perfectly matched the lush arrangements throughout Lauren’s boutique, creating an enchanting garden effect for attendees before they stepped out into the chilly early spring air.

Attendees included David Lauren, Lauren Bush Lauren, Wes Gordon, Amy Astley, Paul Arnhold, Jo Carole Lauder, Arnold Lauder, Mordechai Rubinstein, Sara Brown, Elizabeth Kurpis, Mark D. Sykes, Jerry Lauren, Brad Lauren, Chesie Breen, Jennifer Creel, Sara Handreke, Zachary Weiss, and more.

All images: Weston Wells

