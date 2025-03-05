Events

Aerin Lauder Celebrates Her Blooming New Book With Ralph Lauren

The author's latest, "Living with Flowers," honors her longstanding love of flowers

by Aaron Royce
written by Aaron Royce
Aerin Lauder, Aerin, Rizzoli, Ralph Lauren, Madison Avenue, parties, events, New York City
Aerin Lauder (Weston Wells)

Madison Avenue was in full bloom last night, courtesy of Aerin Lauder! The innovative beauty leader and author celebrated her newest book with Rizzoli, Living with Flowers, with a lush cocktail party at Ralph Lauren‘s ornate mansion boutique.

Aerin Lauder, David Lauren, and Lauren Bush Lauren

During the event, guests mingled with Lauder herself while exploring Lauren’s second floor—which was filled with the designer’s breezy Spring 2025 collection. Amidst the silky dresses, open knits, sleek RL888 crossbodies, and Ricky satchels, attendees sipped margaritas and champagne while discovering Lauder’s latest tome. Naturally, there were also plenty of tasty bites passed around, including mimi roast beef sandwiches, salads, and tuna tartare.

Inspired by the author’s love for flowers—notably passed down by her grandmother Estée Lauder—the volume included pages of Lauder’s favorite blooms, advice on caring for them, and how everyone can incorporate flowers into their lifestyles. Guests had the opportunity to take home their own signed copies, as well as miniature bouquets. The white blooms perfectly matched the lush arrangements throughout Lauren’s boutique, creating an enchanting garden effect for attendees before they stepped out into the chilly early spring air.

Attendees included David Lauren, Lauren Bush Lauren, Wes Gordon, Amy Astley, Paul Arnhold, Jo Carole Lauder, Arnold Lauder, Mordechai Rubinstein, Sara Brown, Elizabeth Kurpis, Mark D. Sykes, Jerry Lauren, Brad Lauren, Chesie Breen, Jennifer Creel, Sara Handreke, Zachary Weiss, and more.

All images: Weston Wells

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.

Aaron Royce is the Fashion News Editor at The Daily Front Row, where he covers all things fashion, beauty, and pop culture—both on and off the runway. Before joining The Daily, he was a freelance contributor for Vogue, Marie Claire, InStyle, and more outlets. Previously, he served as Digital Editor at Footwear News, following internships with The Daily Front Row, Paper, Caroline Vazzana, Capitol File, Anchyi Wei, and more. He was born in northern Virginia and lives in Brooklyn, where he spends copious time shoe shopping, reading fashion memoirs, and scrolling through Instagram. (@aaronjdroyce)

You may also like

The New York Junior League’s Winter Ball...

Parties, Parties, Parties! Norman Reedus’ Art Show,...

Costume Designer Molly Emma Rowe Reveals The...

Parties, Parties, Parties! Diptyque’s Jazz Club, Cinq...

TIME Magazine Honored Its 2025 Closers List...

Inside The Daily Front Row & Cole...

YSL Beauty’s Candy Club Bursts Into Fashion...

Parties, Parties, Parties! Gentle Monster’s Sparkly Soho...

Tiffany & Co. & CFDA’s First Jewelry...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.