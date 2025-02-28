Were Karolina Kurkova & Her Husband Falsely Accused Of Auto Theft?

Model Karolina Kurkova and her husband, Archie Drury, have filed a lawsuit claiming they were falsely accused of stealing a car belonging to Caroline Wozniacki and husband David Lee, according to Page Six. Kurkova and Drury were accused of the theft at Miami’s luxe Fisher Beach Club, which promptly suspended him from entering. The incident occurred when, according to Drury, him and another individual drove a white Range Rover—identical to the vehicle he drove at the time—in the club’s parking garage and didn’t realize it was the incorrect car until they were in the outside lot. The suit reveals Drury was “suffering from a significant issue with his vision,” and taking the car was an “innocent mistake.” According to the suit, Wozniacki and former New York Knicks player Lee, “did not press charges, acknowledging it was inadvertent and not a theft.”

Kurkova’s spokesperson, Melanie A. Bonvicino, tells Page Six: “Karolina Kurkova and Archie Drury have been targeted by a ‘deliberate’ and orchestrated campaign to damage their reputations and business interests, both on and off Fisher Island. These attacks stem from Mr. Drury’s decision to leave Douglas Elliman in 2023 to launch his own real estate brokerage firm, provoking retaliatory efforts aimed at undermining their success. They are not intimidated by false narratives or unethical tactics and are pursing vigorous legal course to protect their integrity and business enterprises.”

Zendaya Blossoms for Louis Vuitton’s Second Takashi Murakami Collection Drop

How does your garden grow? If you’re Louis Vuitton, it grows with Zendaya—and an army of smiling pink cherry blossoms, courtesy of Takashi Murakami. For its “Chapter 2” collaboration drop, Vuitton’s re-issued Murakami’s early 2000’s cherry blossom print across its signature Capucines and City bags, silk scarves, bag charms, and much more. You can discover the collection when it blooms in Vuitton’s stores and website on March 21. The launch arrives after the duo’s first colorful re-issue collab, which took the internet by storm with Zendaya’s first LV campaign in January.

All images: Inez & Vinoodh

Alex Consnai Means Business In Aritzia’s Spring Campaign

The boss is in…and that boss is Miss Mawma! Alex Consani is front and center in Aritzia’s new Spring 2025 campaign, outfitted as a full corporate office team. Dressed in slouchy suits, minimalist trenches, skirt sets, and plenty of collared shirts and ties, the dynamic model embodies roles from CEO to office secretary—all in the spirit of Aritzia’s new work-friendly spring offerings. Accompanying the campaign is an office meeting video, where Consani puts her acting and comedy chops to the test in multiple roles. Now all she needs is a Birkin!

All images: Courtesy of Aritzia

Donna Karan’s Newest Launch Embraces Cashmere—And Cashmere Mist!

What is everyone wearing this spring? Cashmere! Donna Karan just announced her new 7-piece Cashmere collection, filled with delicate and soft fabrics ready to be worn all season long. The Spring 2025 line is filled with neutrals fit for any look, complemented by a reinvented Cashmere Mist Eau de Parfum—the brand’s iconic scent first launched in 1994! Starring Imaan Hammam, the accompanying black-and-white campaign pays homage to the first launch over 30 years ago, photographed by Mikael Jansson in the Stockholm Archipelago. You can shop the full collection, which ranges from $129 to $429, now on DonnaKaran.com.

Additional reporting by Madison Coombs.

