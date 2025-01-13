Lisa Embraces Four Seasons Of Fashion For V Magazine

Vivaldi got nothing on Lisa! The musician, Blackpink member, and upcoming White Lotus star is in full bloom for V magazine’s new Pre-Spring 2025 issue. For the occasion, Lisa’s surrounded by a forest of blossoms in a new four seasons-themed editorial shot by Inez & Vinoodh. For her covergirl moment, the dense flowers are complemented with an array of Bulgaria’s gleaming Serpenti jewelry. We’re keeping our eyes peeled for the summer, fall, and winter photos that are sure to drop soon—which you can find in the physical issue, now available for purchase on Shop.VMagazine.com.

All images: Inez & Vinoodh

Is Prada Buying Versace?

Versace could have a new owner on the horizon The Italian brand is rumored to be up for grabs by Prada, according to Hypebeast. After last fall’s failed merger by Capri Holdings—which also owns Coach and Kate Spade New York—the company is working with Barclays to discuss options, including a pitch for Prada Group to buy the brand. Whether the sale goes through remains to be seen. Versace will certainly be in good company—especially as Prada and its sister brand Miu Miu have retained strong sales and stock during the current luxury slowdown. Lauren Sherman’s Puck reported last week there’s also a rumored change on the creative side of Versace that indicates the speculation could be real.

Willy Chavarria & Latino Fan Club’s NSFW Pop-Up Opens At Dover Street Market

Consider Willy Chavarria‘s latest project strictly NSFW! The designer has launched a new capsule collection in partnership with gay porn studio Latino Fan Club, featuring black and red-hued athleisure, underwear, socks, and a hat—plus a steamy matching calendar! Fashion fans can check out the full line now at Dover Street Market’s New York and Los Angeles stores, where Chavarria’s reimagined his pop-up space as an ’80s video store—complete with a lineup of his Dirty Willy Underwear collection and Dirty Willy Zine. Check the full line out for yourself on WillyChavarria.com.

Christian Lacroix Won’t Be Involved In His Brand’s STL Acquisition

Christian Lacroix won’t a part of his namesake label’s new chapter, according to Style Not Com. The watchdog Instagram page shared that Monsieur Lacroix revealed he is separate from his namesake label’s sale acquisition by Spanish textile group Sociedad Textil Lonia (STL) earlier this month. Previously, Lacroix’s brand was acquired by STL—and has since sparked rumors of the brand’s return to the runway. However, there’s no ill will here; apparently, the designer stated the acquisition is “absolutely fabulous.” We’ll drink to that!

Estée Lauder & Ladurée Team Up For A Sweet Beauty Collaboration!

Craving a sweet treat? Look no further than Estée Lauder. The beauty brand has teamed up with everyone’s fave patisserie, Ladurée, for a delectable new collaboration. The pair’s limited-edition capsule includes two lipsticks, three lip oils, and a sugary eyeshadow palette—all packaged in swirling pastels inspired by Ladurée’s own dessert packaging. For an added delicacy, Lauder’s released special versions of its signature Pleasures, Beautiful, Beautiful Magnolia, and Youth-Dew fragrances in special Ladurée packaging. Sweet! You can check out the full range now on EsteeLauder.com.

