The Met Gala is back to kick off the the first Monday in May! Discover all the best looks to love from this year’s red carpet, held in honor of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s spring exhibit “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.”
Zendaya
In Maison Margiela Artisanal, a custom Stephen Jones hat, and custom Christian Louboutin for Maison Margiela pumps.
Zendaya
In Givenchy Spring 1996 haute couture and custom Christian Louboutin for Maison Margiela pumps.
Ariana Grande
In custom Loewe with Stuart Weitzman platform sandals.
Kim Kardashian
In Maison Margiela Artisanal couture.
Colman Domingo
In custom Willy Chavarria with Christian Louboutin boots.
Pamela Anderson
In Oscar de la Renta with custom Pandora lab-grown diamond jewelry.
Bad Bunny
In Maison Margiela Bespoke with custom Christian Louboutin for Maison Margiela boots.
Gwendoline Christie
In Maison Margiela Artisanal couture with custom Christian Louboutin for Maison Margiela pumps.
Rosalía
In Dior Haute Couture.
Josh O’Connor
In Loewe.
Mike Faist
In Loewe.
Nicole Kidman
In custom Balenciaga.
Dwyane Wade
In Versace with Christian Louboutin boots and Cartier jewelry.
Alexandra Daddario
In Dior Haute Couture.
Serena Williams
In custom Balenciaga.
Willow Smith
In Dior Haute Couture.
Elizabeth Debicki
In Dior Haute Couture.
Mona Palet
In custom Iris van Herpen.
Zendaya’s look! Absolutely love!! She definitely understood the assignment!