The Met Gala is back to kick off the the first Monday in May! Discover all the best looks to love from this year’s red carpet, held in honor of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s spring exhibit “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.”

Zendaya

In Maison Margiela Artisanal, a custom Stephen Jones hat, and custom Christian Louboutin for Maison Margiela pumps.

Zendaya

In Givenchy Spring 1996 haute couture and custom Christian Louboutin for Maison Margiela pumps.

Ariana Grande

In custom Loewe with Stuart Weitzman platform sandals.

Kim Kardashian

In Maison Margiela Artisanal couture.

Colman Domingo

In custom Willy Chavarria with Christian Louboutin boots.

Pamela Anderson

In Oscar de la Renta with custom Pandora lab-grown diamond jewelry.

Bad Bunny

In Maison Margiela Bespoke with custom Christian Louboutin for Maison Margiela boots.

Gwendoline Christie

In Maison Margiela Artisanal couture with custom Christian Louboutin for Maison Margiela pumps.

Rosalía

In Dior Haute Couture.

Josh O’Connor

In Loewe.

Mike Faist

In Loewe.

Nicole Kidman

In custom Balenciaga.

Dwyane Wade

In Versace with Christian Louboutin boots and Cartier jewelry.

Alexandra Daddario

In Dior Haute Couture.

Serena Williams

In custom Balenciaga.

Willow Smith

In Dior Haute Couture.

Elizabeth Debicki

In Dior Haute Couture.

Mona Palet

In custom Iris van Herpen.

