News

The Best Looks From the Met Gala’s 2024 Red Carpet

Flowers, branches, and more graced guests' looks within the "Garden of Time" dress code.

by Aaron Royce
written by Aaron Royce
Met Gala, Met Gala 2024, Met Gala dress code, Met Gala red carpet, red carpet, celebrity red carpet, fashion, Zendaya
Zendaya (Courtesy of Christian Louboutin)

The Met Gala is back to kick off the the first Monday in May! Discover all the best looks to love from this year’s red carpet, held in honor of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s spring exhibit “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.”

Zendaya

In Maison Margiela Artisanal, a custom Stephen Jones hat, and custom Christian Louboutin for Maison Margiela pumps.

Zendaya, John Galliano, Maison Margiela, couture, Met Gala, Met Gala 2024, Met Gala dress code, Louboutin, Christian Louboutin, Met Gala red carpet, red carpet, celebrity red carpet, fashion

Zendaya (Courtesy of Christian Louboutin)

Zendaya

In Givenchy Spring 1996 haute couture and custom Christian Louboutin for Maison Margiela pumps.

Met Gala, Met Gala 2024, Met Gala dress code, Zendaya, Givenchy, Louboutin, Christian Louboutin, Met Gala red carpet, red carpet, celebrity red carpet, fashion

Zendaya (Courtesy of Givenchy)

Ariana Grande  

In custom Loewe with Stuart Weitzman platform sandals.

Ariana Grande, Loewe, Met Gala, Met Gala 2024, Met Gala dress code, Met Gala red carpet, red carpet, celebrity red carpet, fashion

Ariana Grande (Courtesy of Loewe)

Kim Kardashian 

In Maison Margiela Artisanal couture.

Kim Kardashian, Maison Margiela, couture, Met Gala, Met Gala 2024, Met Gala dress code, Met Gala red carpet, red carpet, celebrity red carpet, fashion

Kim Kardashian (Courtesy of Maison Margiela)

Colman Domingo 

In custom Willy Chavarria with Christian Louboutin boots.

Colman Domingo, Christian Louboutin, Willy Chavarria, Met Gala, Met Gala 2024, Met Gala dress code, Met Gala red carpet, red carpet, celebrity red carpet, fashion

Colman Domingo (Courtesy of Christian Louboutin)

Pamela Anderson  

In Oscar de la Renta with custom Pandora lab-grown diamond jewelry.

Pamela Anderson, Oscar de la Renta, Pandora, Met Gala, Met Gala 2024, Met Gala dress code, Met Gala red carpet, red carpet, celebrity red carpet, fashion

Pamela Anderson (Courtesy of Pandora)

Bad Bunny 

In Maison Margiela Bespoke with custom Christian Louboutin for Maison Margiela boots.

Bad Bunny, Christian Louboutin, Maison Margiela, Met Gala, Met Gala 2024, Met Gala dress code, Met Gala red carpet, red carpet, celebrity red carpet, fashion

Bad Bunny (Courtesy of Christian Louboutin)

Gwendoline Christie 

In Maison Margiela Artisanal couture with custom Christian Louboutin for Maison Margiela pumps.

Gwendoline Christie, Christian Louboutin, Maison Margiela, couture, Met Gala, Met Gala 2024, Met Gala dress code, Met Gala red carpet, red carpet, celebrity red carpet, fashion

Zendaya (Courtesy of Christian Louboutin)

Rosalía 

In Dior Haute Couture.

Rosalia, ior, Dior Couture, Met Gala, Met Gala 2024, Met Gala dress code, Met Gala red carpet, red carpet, celebrity red carpet, fashion

Rosalia (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Josh O’Connor 

In Loewe.

Josh O'Connor, Loewe, Met Gala, Met Gala 2024, Met Gala dress code, Met Gala red carpet, red carpet, celebrity red carpet, fashion

Josh O’Connor (Courtesy of Loewe)

Mike Faist 

In Loewe.

Mike Faist, Loewe, Met Gala, Met Gala 2024, Met Gala dress code, Met Gala red carpet, red carpet, celebrity red carpet, fashion

Mike Faist (Courtesy of Loewe)

Nicole Kidman 

In custom Balenciaga.

Nicole Kidman, Balenciaga, Demna, Met Gala, Met Gala 2024, Met Gala dress code, Met Gala red carpet, red carpet, celebrity red carpet, fashion

Nicole Kidman (Courtesy of Balenciaga)

Dwyane Wade 

In Versace with Christian Louboutin boots and Cartier jewelry.

Dwyane Wade, Christian Louboutin, Versace, Cartier, Met Gala, Met Gala 2024, Met Gala dress code, Met Gala red carpet, red carpet, celebrity red carpet, fashion

Dwyane Wade (Courtesy of Christian Louboutin)

Alexandra Daddario 

In Dior Haute Couture.

Alexandra Daddario, ior, Dior Couture, Met Gala, Met Gala 2024, Met Gala dress code, Met Gala red carpet, red carpet, celebrity red carpet, fashion

Alexandra Daddario (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Serena Williams 

In custom Balenciaga.

Serena Williams, Balenciaga, Demna, Met Gala, Met Gala 2024, Met Gala dress code, Met Gala red carpet, red carpet, celebrity red carpet, fashion

Serena Williams (Courtesy of Balenciaga)

Willow Smith 

In Dior Haute Couture.

Willow Smith, Dior, Dior Couture, Met Gala, Met Gala 2024, Met Gala dress code, Met Gala red carpet, red carpet, celebrity red carpet, fashion

Willow Smith (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Elizabeth Debicki 

In Dior Haute Couture.

Elizabeth Debicki, ior, Dior Couture, Met Gala, Met Gala 2024, Met Gala dress code, Met Gala red carpet, red carpet, celebrity red carpet, fashion

Elizabeth Debicki (Photo by Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Mona Palet

In custom Iris van Herpen.

Mona Palet, German Larkin, Iris Van Herpen, Met Gala

Mona Palet (German Larkin/Courtesy of Mona Palet)

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.

Avatar

You may also like

Everything To Know About The Met’s “Sleeping...

Your Guide To The Met Gala’s 2024...

Some of The Best Met Gala Looks...

Condé Nast’s Makes Union Deal, Stella McCartney...

Maya Rudolph’s Covergirl Moment, Taylor Hill Poses...

The Fashion Los Angeles Awards’ Top Red...

Kim Kardashian Gets Sleek for SKIMS, Nina...

Met Gala 2024: From Themes To Guests,...

Zendaya Is In Full Bloom For Vogue’s...

1 comment

Avatar
Shakia May 7, 2024 - 5:52 PM

Zendaya’s look! Absolutely love!! She definitely understood the assignment!

Reply

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.