Lewis Hamilton and Kim Jones team up on a sporty Dior capsule collection

Dior has joined forces with Lewis Hamilton on a new guest collaboration. The Formula 1 champion has just announced a co-branded capsule line with creative director Kim Jones. Though the launch date isn’t known yet, the collection does include a printed hoodie, knit hat, jacket, sweater, and a small leather bag with hues of blue, green, pink, black, and white, as seen in the brand’s latest post on Instagram. The news also coincides with Hamilton’s new appointment as Dior’s latest ambassador for its menswear collections, following his recent win at the British Grand Prix.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dior Official (@dior)

Burberry names Joshua Schulman as new CEO

Joshua Schulman is Burberry’s new CEO. According to The New York Times, Schulman has replaced Jonathan Akeroyd for the British luxury brand’s top executive role. The moment marks the latest change at Burberry this season, following the announcement of 400 potential job cuts at the brand in June. Previously, the label has also faced low retail sales and a lowered stock market value in 2024.

Loewe taps Daniel Craig and Greta Lee for Fall 2024 campaign

Jonathan Anderson’s embraced a new dynamic duo for Loewe‘s latest campaign! Actors Daniel Craig and Greta Lee are the brand’s latest faces for its Fall 2024 collection, as seen in sharp new imagery by David Sims. Inspired by fashion’s influence on human perception, the shots find Craig and Lee outfitted in Anderson’s new designs, including smooth leather jackets, cargo pants, knitted intarsia sweaters, sneakers, and boots. The Richard Hawkins-inspired line features a bold color palette of green, pink, orange, yellow, brown, and white, further accentuated with Loewe’s range of new sunglasses, Squeeze, Squeeze XL, Pebble Buckey, Puzzle Fold, and Flamenco handbags.

All images: David Sims/Courtesy of Loewe

