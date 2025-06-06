News

Daily Media: A New Day at Dior, Exits At BDG And Hearst, And More!

by Aaron Royce
written by Aaron Royce
Jonathan Anderson (David Sims), EJ Briones (Yvonne Tran/BFA.com)

This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations…

1. Jonathan Anderson is now creative director at Dior.

2. Ben Taverniti is now creative director at D-R-G-N.

3. Phillip Prado is now CEO at RE/DONE.

4. Drew Elliott is now chief brand officer at Kiko Milano.

5. Hannah Morrolf is now assistant fashion editor at Town & Country.

6. Trishna Rikhy is now associate social media manager at GQ.

7. Jummy Temidayo is now PR & VIP director at Loewe.

8. Nina Sisco is now director of celebrity and influencer relations at Carolina Herrera.

9. Jean-Charles Nicoli is now HR director—Niches Brands France at Puig.

10. EJ Briones and Bustle Digital Group have parted ways. He was previously executive editor, fashion market at the company.

11. Alison Cheli and Hearst have parted ways.

12. Brea Cubit and Business Insider have parted ways.

13. Joseph Morrow and MVpr have parted ways.

14. Cullen Parrish and Situation have parted ways.

Plus!

15. Purple PR is now representing Palm Angels, Palomo Spain, and NRGY by Revo.

16. CLD PR is now representing Osier and SHHY Beauty.

17. Elyse Koenig: Beauty & Wellness Consulting is now representing Chris McMillan.

18. COLLECTIVE is now representing Horizon Athletic.

19. Modeworld is now representing ZHILYOVA.

20. Innovative PR is now representing Sungboon Editor.

21. PEEJ is now representing ANFISA Skin.

22. JBC is now representing TONE.

23. RK Communications is now representing Atelier Delphine.

24. AMD-PR is now representing Debroah Pagani Beauty.

25. Autumn Communications is now representing perfectwhitetee.

26. AP Communications is now representing Studio Bust.

27. Malcolm Thomas has launched new agency Malcolm + Friends. The company will specialize in production, wholesale, branding, talent, and production services.

28. Paige DeSorbo has launched sleepwear brand Daphne. Her first collection will be released on June 10 on DaphneTheLabel.com.

