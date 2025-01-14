Is Loewe Hiring Proenza Schouler’s Jack McCollough & Lazaro Hernandez?

Loewe could have a new designer pair at its helm—and sooner than we think! Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez, the dynamic duo behind Proenza Schouler, have apparently signed a contract with LVMH, according to Puck. Lauren Sherman’s latest newsletter has revealed that the pair have met with the French fashion corporation, with their evident contract linked to the Spanish label currently under creative director Jonathan Anderson. Though no comment has been made from McCollough or Hernandez, the pair are apparently also not showing a new Proenza collection at New York Fashion Week—further hinting at a creative shift. The news comes shortly after the pair announced the opening of their new Proenza flagship boutique at 153 Mercer Street, which opens next month.

Tommy Hilfiger Receives The NRF Foundation’s Visionary Award!

Cheers to Tommy! The National Retail Federation has honored Tommy Hilfiger with its NRF Foundation’s Visionary award, given to those who have impacted the retail landscape. Hilfiger’s reception of the award took place at the NRF Foundation’s annual Honors event, held at New York City’s Marriott Marquis Times Square. Presented by PVH CEO Stefan Larsson and witnessed by family and friends including his wife, Dee Hilfiger, the moment was certainly one to remember!

GQ & Bode Are Throwing A Fashion Show For The Super Bowl

Bode has just announced a New Orleans-based fashion show ahead of the 2025 Super Bowl, according to Business of Fashion. Held in partnership with GQ, the “GQBowl” event is slated for February 7 at the Hotel Peter & Paul, paying tribute to sports and fashion’s overlap. Designer Emily Adams Bode Aujla expressed how sports and New Orleans highlight her relationship with her father, further inspiring her upcoming Spring 2025 Bode Rec collection. Expect a combination of menswear and womenswear looks, plus a live-streamed red carpet and plenty of star guests!

This Year’s Grammy Awards Will Raise Funds For LA Wildfire Relief

The 2025 Grammy Awards are still taking place next month, despite the tragic Los Angeles wildfires that have taken place inthe last week. The Academy, however, has announced that this award show will raise additional funds to help those who have been affected by the fires, as well as the first responders working to assist those in need, according to the Los Angeles Times. Harvey Mason Jr. Recording Academy & MusiCares CEO and board of trustees member Tammy Hurt Chair sent out a letter expressing their sympathy, announcing that over $3 million has already been donated towards music creatives, music professionals, and emergency aid. Stay tuned when the Awards return on February 2.

Pitti Uomo’s 107th Edition Kicks Off!

Pitti Immagine Uomo is back! Also known as Pitti Uomo, the annual menswear show has just begun its 107th edition, according to the organization’s official website. Held at the Fortezza da Basso in Florence, the biannual event hosts various menswear brands for retail buyers and press, preceding both Milan Fashion Week Men’s and Paris Fashion Week Men’s. Guess Man, Nobis, American Vintage, Osprey, Emu Australia, Ecco, and more brands will present their latest collections during the event, which runs from Jan. 14 to Jan. 17. As for who’s in attendance? Expect a range of menswear connoisseurs, editors, and tastemakers to be on the scene; we’ve already spotted men’s influencer Nick Wooster and Hypebeast editor Dylan Kelly out and about!

Additional reporting by Madison Coombs.

