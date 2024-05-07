Everything To Know About The Met’s “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” Exhibit

The Metropolitan Museum is in full bloom, thanks to the Costume Institute’s new exhibit “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” Ahead of the Met Gala, we visited the museum’s hallowed halls for a first peek at the blooming and budding pieces on display.

This year’s exhibit highlights transformation and ties between the past and present, symbolized through nature. Beginning May 10, guests will be able to view a curation of archival and contemporary pieces from brands including Loewe, Alexander McQueen, Marni, Dior, Thom Browne, Schiaparelli, Marc Jacobs, and more. All are themed according to organic life, with displays ranging from birds and marine life to foliage, shells, insects, and arrays of flowers—a concept head curator Andrew Bolton crafted when pondering fashion’s connection to the human senses.

“Fashion is a living art form that requires most of our senses for its fullest appreciation and greatest understanding,” Bolton said at a press conference ahead of the 2024 Met Gala. “In many ways, nature serves as the ultimate metaphor for fashion; its rebirth, renewal, and simplicity, but also its transience, ephemerality, and evanescence. And these latter qualities are evident in the sleeping beauties that ground several of the case studies.”

Similar sentiments were shared by Loewe’s creative director Jonathan Anderson, whose grass-covered coat and sculpted floral tops are also part of “Sleeping Beauties.” As Loewe is one of the Met Gala’s sponsors this year, Anderson took a moment to remark on fashion’s connections to humanity and his respect for Bolton.

“I think it’s incredibly difficult to take things which are ultimately worn by people and bring it to life,” Anderson said. “And I think you have the most incredible mind and compassion in something that a lot of people don’t. For me as a designer, you make me realize what I do, because it does have historical importance, and I can bring that out to people.”

In addition to a focus on nature and design, technology has also ben utilized to awaken the senses within “Sleeping Beauties.” The exhibit features a variety of interactive components, including AI-generated videos to show historical garments’ original movements and ChatGPT conversations about specific pieces. Displays include pieces rendered in 3D printing, artificial intelligence-based projections, and miniatures that viewers can touch. One section even includes scent as a component, with nozzles releasing fragrances inspired by vintage garments’ original wearers—and a wall that can be rubbed to release three custom scents. Overall, however, the Met’s latest highlights fashion’s power to bring us hope, inspiration, and even a dash of fantasy.

“Sleep is an essential salve for garments’ well being and survival, but as in life, it requires a suspension of the senses that equivocates between life and death. The exhibition is a reminder that museum garments, despite being destined for an eternal slumber, do not forget their senatorial histories. Instead, these histories are embedded within the very fibers of their being, and simply require reactivation of the mind and body, heart and soul of those willing to believe in the magic.”

All images: Courtesy of the Metropolitan Museum of Art

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.