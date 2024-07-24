Us Weekly‘s latest issue spotlights the Olsen twins

Us Weekly‘s newest issue under editor-in-chief Dan Wakeford is here—and it’s all about the Olsens! For the magazine’s latest cover story, Jaime Harkin and Anna author Amy Odell teamed up on a deep dive on all things Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen—from the twins’ beginnings as child stars to romantic relationships, fashion successes, and what it’s like to work for the pair at their fashion brand The Row (hint: NDA’s are involved!). The duo also tapped a range of insider subjects for the piece, from the twins’ former publicist Michael Pagnotta to friends, colleagues, and The Row’s past employees—which you can read now on UsWeekly.com.

“During meetings, they speak so quietly that they almost whisper,” said a former employee. “It was a bit of a nightmare…You have to learn to interpret the way they move their hands because sometimes that gives you more of an indication as to what they want the garment to look like.”

Insiders also tell US how the twins’ lives have changed from their tabloid days: “They’ve given up smoking and stopped going out for a while. Ashley also had a baby, so her priorities are different; nobody sees them as much as they used to.”

Paul Andrew is Sergio Rossi’s new creative director

Swoon! Dreamboat designer Paul Andrew has found his next role as the creative director of Sergio Rossi. Andrew’s appointment hails from a shared vision of footwear as both functional, dynamic, and seductive. The position also continues Andrew’s footwear legacy, as he’s led his namesake luxury shoe brand since 2013—and even won the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund for it in 2014. Previously, he’s also gained design experience from roles at Donna Karan, Calvin Klein, and Alexander McQueen—as well as Ferragamo, where he served as the women’s shoe designer in 2016 and later creative director from 2019 to 2021.

“I am honoured and delighted to join Sergio Rossi as Creative Director, a world-renowned house of shoemaking whose roots and legacy speak to the lasting power of Italian savoir-faire,” Andrew said. “And I look forward to building upon Sergio Rossi’s own unique spirit of innovation and high craft as we propose a bright new vision for the brand today.”

Fern Mallis will host next “Fashion Icons” chat with Bob Mackie

Legend alert! Bob Mackie is taking the stage for Fern Mallis’ “Fashion Icons” discussion series. Held at the 92nd Street Y on Sept. 12, the event will find Mackie screening his new documentary Bob Mackie: Naked Illusion. Afterwards, the Lifetime Achievement Award-winner will sit down for a discussion with Mallis and actress Bernadette Peters on his iconic design career, creative inspirations, and moments dressing stars including Cher, Miley Cyrus, Tina Turner, RuPaul, and more. Attendees can buy tickets for the event now on the 92nd Street Y’s website.

Cher announces part one of her new memoir

This is a woman’s world! Cher is adding “author” to her resume with the upcoming release of her new memoir—aptly titled Cher: The Memoir, Part One—which she announced today on Instagram. According to AP News, the book will cover her initial rise to fame and relationship with Sonny Bono. The accompanying second memoir is set for a 2025 release. Be sure to mark your calendars for the first book’s release on Nov. 19!

Kendall Jenner is Vogue France‘s August 2024 cover girl

Vogue France‘s August 2024 issue is heating up! The publication has tapped Kendall Jenner as its new cover star, photographed by Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott. Jenner hits the beach in a polka-dot Dolce & Gabbana bikini for the cover before posing in a beach editorial outfitted in textured dresses, swimsuits, and more from Valentino, Alaïa, Rabanne, and Michael Kors Collection, all styled by Tabitha Simmons. In her accompanying interview with Jade Simon, Jenner discusses using social media as a platform to safeguard her energy and mental health, enjoying the outdoors, journaling, books, and her beauty routine.

“Social networking is much more than exposing certain things to the world,” said Jenner. “It’s also about exposing your energy. I’m very careful to protect it and, with it, my mind. The more we share on social media, the more we give others the chance to reach out and disturb us. So I try to assess what I can handle and when I need to distance myself. I’m careful not to spend too much time online.”

LoveShackFancy launches Tennis Active capsule with Madison Appel

LoveShackFancy is hitting the courts with its new Tennis Active capsule collection, co-designed with influencer and tennis pro Madison Appel. Rebecca Hessel Cohen‘s new line features charming pieces like the pink Ridgeson bra, Highland leggings, cozy Aneria pullover, and Malone pants, all adorned with delicate coquette motifs from pink bows to blossoming florals. The tennis-themed attire combines a special mix of whimsical design and sporty chic, with pieces ranging from $125-$195. You can shop the line now at LoveShackFancy stores and on LoveShackFancy.com.

Additional reporting by Moriel Mizrahi.

