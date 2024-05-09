Hailey Bieber is pregnant with her and Justin Bieber’s first child

Congratulations are in order for Hailey Bieber, who just announced her pregnancy. As shared to Instagram, the model and Rhode founder is expecting her very first baby with husband Justin Bieber. To commemorate the occasion, Hailey’s post included maternity snapshots draped in a sheer white lace gown that were shot by Justin himself. And the baby is already set to be beloved by the fashion industry, with enthusiasm and excitement ringing in the comments from Bella and Gigi Hadid, Linda Evangelista, Elsa Hosk, Amelia Gray, Eva Chen, Chriselle Lim, Aimee Song, and more.

Kendall Jenner gets sun-kissed for Vogue‘s June/July 2024 issue

Kendall Jenner dazzles on Vogue’s summer June/July 2024 cover, gleaming in a two-piece Chanel ensemble. Captured by photographer duo Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, Jenner is outfitted for the occasion—which marks her 10 year anniversary as a model—in bohemian swimwear and dresses from Miu Miu, Bottega Veneta, Michael Kors, Marni, Louis Vuitton, Balenciaga, Hermès, Jacquemus, Ralph Lauren, Alaïa, Rabanne, and Valentino Haute Couture, all styled by Tabitha Simmons. Within the accompanying cover story by editor Rob Haskell, Jenner opens up about her ongoing relationships to mental health, her star-studded life, optimism, and how fashion helped her overcome shyness.

“Fashion was my therapy,” Jenner confesses to Haskell.”I’ve always been a bit of a stresser, but putting on a beautiful dress gives me a sense of control.”

Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie reunite for a new reality show

Let’s take two girls…Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie, that is! The duo are teaming up again for a new program, according to Page Six. Currently, Hilton and Richie’s show premise is unknown—though it will apparently differ from their last joint venture, the hit reality TV show The Simple Life. The pair’s stars first rose following their roles on The Simple Life from 2003 to 2007, where they performed odd jobs in small towns across the country. Though their new venture 17 years later has much to be discussed, we’ll be watching with rapt attention. Sanasa, sanasa…

Sabrina Carpenter soars in Marc Jacobs’ Pre-Fall 2024 campaign

She’s working late…cause she’s a singer! Sabrina Carpenter is the latest face of Marc Jacobs, fronting the designer’s new Pre-Fall 2024 campaign. New shots by Carin Backoff find Carpenter posing up a storm in Jacobs’ viral sky-high Kiki boots, as well as coordinating looks styled by Alastair McKimm. The campaign also marks the launch of new iterations of the brand’s slouchy leather Sack bag, cast in hues of white, lavender, and punchy pink for the summertime. Retailing from $325 to $795, the full Pre-Fall 2024 collection can now be found on Jacobs’ website.

All images: Carin Backoff/Courtesy of Marc Jacobs

Elsa Hosk takes a dip with new Heavy Manners collaboration

Time to splash into summer! Elsa Hosk, recently honored as Entrepreneur of The Year at the Daily Front Row‘s Fashion LA Awards, has just dropped a sizzling new collaboration with Heavy Manners Swimwear. Launching May 20 on Heavy Manners’ website, Hosk’s new line brings her chic touch to the brand’s vibrant, elevated swimwear prints. Together, Elsa and Heavy Manners founder Lisa Caprio have infused the collection’s bikinis and one-pieces with vibrant florals, retro cherries, and shimmering metallics that are sure to be your new summer staples.

All images: Courtesy of Heavy Manners

