JLo’s Robot Kiss, Taylor Swift’s Snub, & More Major American Music Awards Moments

Last night’s American Music Awards drew a crowd of stars to the Fountainebleu in Las Vegas. The annual fan-voted awards show was hosted by Jennifer Lopez, who also took the stage to perform in. robot-themed set—with a live kiss with one of her robot dancers quickly going viral. The evening also included performances by Janet Jackson, Becky G and Manuel Turizo, Gwen Stefani, Alex Warren, Reneé Rapp, and Benson Boone. As for the night’s winners? Billie Eilish swept all seven categories she was nominated in, including Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, and Song of the Year. Beyoncé won the night’s Favorite Female Country Arist and Favorite Country Album trophies, while additional honors went to Gracie Abrams (New Artist of the Year), Post Malone (Favorite Male Country Artist), Eminem (Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist and Favorite Hip-Hop Album), Lady Gaga (Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist, Favorite Music Video, Collaboration of the Year), Bruno Mars (Favorite Male Pop Artist, Favorite Music Video, Collaboration of the Year), and Doechii (Social Song of the Year). Taylor Swift surprisingly didn’t win any of her six nominated awards, marking her first AMA’s without a trophy since 2007. Hmmmm….

All images: Courtesy of American Music Awards

Telfar Is Returning To The Runway After A Five-Year Hiatus!

Telfar is making its runway return next month, according to Russh. Telfar Clemens’ next show for his namesake brand will be held at an undisclosed location on the weekend of Juneteenth, likely sometime between June 20-22. Ahead of the event, the label’s Instagram featured a live model casting in the spirit of America’s Next Top Model at its Broadway boutique, with winners having the opportunity to strut in the show. The moment marks Telfar’s first live runway in over five years, the last being its utilitarian Spring 2020 collection presented in September 2019 at Paris Fashion Week. In the interim, the label’s kept busy with the opening of its first store at 408 Broadway, as well as viral collabs with Ugg, Melissa, Eastpak, and Moose Knuckles.

Lindsay Lohan Talks Manifestation And Freakier Friday For Elle‘s Summer Issue

The Lohanaissance is here! Lindsay Lohan is back on the big screen this summer in Freakier Friday, which she chats in-depth with Chloe Fineman for Elle‘s Summer issue. The actress’ editorial finds her reflecting on her return to acting, which she owes to manifestation. She also delves into her experience filming the much-anticipated Freaky Friday sequel, splitting time between Dubai and Los Angeles, future plans for her young son, and more future projects—including a skincare line and upcoming drama series Count My Lies.

“I’ve never thought I would do a movie where there would be a sequel. It’s something you don’t really think about. And then when you get to do it, and bring a character that you knew so well back to life, in a sense, it’s exciting. There’s a comfort with it that you don’t find in a new character. It’s evolved. What are they like now? How can we shoot it? So it felt really special, and so did doing my first feature back with Disney again after not doing features for such a long time. It’s a really nice thing,” Lohan said of filming Freakier Friday. “It’s easygoing. I feel like everything felt at ease when we were making it, and I feel that’s the best way to describe how I felt when I watched it. It felt easy and fun, and fresh at the same time. There’s not a lot bringing me to the movie theaters personally right now. [Freakier Friday] is a feel-good movie, which is what I want to give people. And it’s fun. When I saw the second cut, I wanted to get up and dance at the end. I was like, “Oh, this is cool. I like this song. I want people to do that.”

All images: Chris Colls

Grey/Ven And Aroma360 Take Over The Hamptons With Chic Events During Memorial Day Weekend

Grey/Ven kicked off summer in style over Memorial Day weekend, partnering with Aroma360 for a range of events. On Friday night, the duo hosted an intimate welcome dinner featuring Golden Reserve Caviar, crafted by Chopped winner Chef Denevin Miranda. The night included special speeches by Grey/Ven’s CEO Scott Weissman and Aroma360’s CEO Benzion Aboud, witnessed by guests including Adriana and Marisa Martino, Mike Bulger, Rob Sena, Michelle Pooch, and Peter and Alba Cook. Saturday afternoon found the pair co-hosting a preview of Grey/Ven’s fragrance line at the brand’s East Hampton flagship store, followed by a private dance party with DJ sets by The Muses and Dorinda Medley. Guests at the special event included Ramona Singer, Natalie De’Banco, Peter Cook, Alba Jancou, Victoria Hilton, Mike Bulger, Mark Packer, Jessica Markowski, Juliana Spilman, Lynwood Bibbons, Neil Simon, Michelle Pooch, Adam Weiss, Billy Folchetti, and more. The weekend wrapped on Sunday with a “Le Club Hamptons” gifting suite at a private residence, hosted by Grey/Ven and Aroma360 with KCM Connect and Forbidden Well Spa. The wellness-focused occasion found over 300 guests outfitted in their best Hamptons whites, receiving IV drips by Seeds of Wellness and gifting from Kosas, Hollywood Fashion Secrets, Unique Snacks, Sontse, Ardell, Haute Carat, Niagen Plus, Trophy, and Blass. After a full weekend, we’re ready for an eventful summer Out East. See you there!

Gisele Bündchen Soaks Up The Sun For Vogue France

Bonjour, Gisele! For Vogue France‘s new June/July issue, Gisele Bündchen strolls through the ocean in a new shoot by Mario Sorrenti. Clad in a lacy Chloé frock and gleaming Cartier jewelry, Bündchen’s latest editorial moment is instantly made for our summer moodboards. The supermodel is one of several famous faces in the magazine’s new portfolio that highlights the power of creativity, including Aimé Leon Dore, Deepak Chopra, Jay Shetty, Saint Barth, Gabor Maté, and Rick Rubin. You can discover the full issue now on Vogue.Fr.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.