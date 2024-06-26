Kelly Bensimon calls off wedding to Scott Litner

Kelly Bensimon and financier Scott Litner will no longer say “I do.” According to Page Six, Bensimon has called off her nuptials to Litner just four days before their wedding in Boston this weekend. At this time, the real estate agent and Real Housewives of New York City alumni has not cited a specific cause behind the sudden cancellation, but attributed her decision to family matters. “I have decided that my two daughters are my priority and I won’t be moving forward with this wedding,” a statement from Bensimon read.

Balenciaga couture fetes Katy Perry, Nicole Kidman, and…Miranda Priestly!?

That’s all! Balenciaga’s front row for its Fall 2024 couture collection was packed with A-list stars, including Katy Perry, Naomi Watts, Nicole Kidman, Michelle Yeoh, Lisa Rinna, and…Miranda Priestly? No, no, that wasn’t a question—the Devil Wears Prada‘s famed editrix was indeed in attendance, clutching British Vogue’s March 2024 book beneath her arm. Just kidding! The culprit in disguise was drag performer Alexis Stone—the Balenciaga regular who’s donned mirror-image prosthetics as Dolly Parton, Jessica Lange, Jocelyn Wildenstein, Mrs. Doubtfire, Cruella De Vil, and more pop culture figures in Demna’s front rows. Watch out, Andy Sachs!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexis Stone (@thealexisstone)

Sophia Neophitou-Apostolou will be honored at the British Fashion Awards 2024

Congratulations are in order for 10 Magazine‘s editor in chief Sophia Neophitou-Apostolou! The beloved editor will receive this year’s Special Recognition Awards at the 2024 British Fashion Awards, according to the British Fashion Council. The honor is given each year to those who have significantly contributed to the fashion industry, which Neophitou-Apostolou has certainly done in her 30-year career. Though the ceremony isn’t until Dec. 2, Neophitou’s honor is already being celebrated on social media with sweet posts by Dora Fung, James Aguiar, and more fashionable colleagues. Cheers to that!

“I am truly honoured to be receiving the Special Recognition Award,” Neophitou-Apostolou said. “I feel so fortunate to be doing what I love and am passionate about every single day and being part of a team that treasures our world as much as I do. I feel lucky to have worked so closely with the BFC for over 20 years and have been the head of the press committee for a decade. We have effected so much positive change in our industry and seen it grow and flourish. It has been a true privilege to be recognised at the Fashion Awards. I want to thank my amazing team at 10 who without them, none of this would be a reality and all the brilliant inspirational creatives in every corner of my world who’ve been with me on my journey and filled it with beauty and fantasy I could never have imagined possible, truly a dream every single day.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 10 Magazine (@10magazine)

The Kering Foundation’s Caring For Women Dinner will return to NYFW

The Kering Foundation is back at New York Fashion Week! The organization’s third annual Caring For Women Dinner will take place on Sept. 9, raising funds for the nonprofits Girl Effect, It’s On Us, and the National Network to End Domestic Violence (NNEDV) with the goal of eradicating gender-based violence and aiding its survivors. The event, produced by JWP at The Pool, will be co-hosted by Kering CEO François-Henri Pinault, Salma Hayek Pinault, Donatella Versace, Kim Kardashian, Camila Alves McConaughey, Matthew McConaughey, Carmelo Anthony, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Urs Fischer, Naomi Watts, and Billy Crudup.

“For women and children to be free to fulfill their potential unencumbered by the burdens of fear, threat, and trauma, it is paramount that we address violence at its roots to change behavior and heal our collective culture,” said François-Henri Pinault.

HoYeon strikes a pose for Elle‘s “Future of Fashion” issue cover

Elle’s August 2024 issue, deemed “Future Of Fashion,” is covered by model, director, and Squid Game star HoYeon. For the accompanying editorial, HoYeon posed for Mario Sorrenti’s lens in avant-garde attire styled by Nicola Formichetti, hailing from Louis Vuitton. In her feature interview with beauty director Kathleen Hou, HoYeon delves into her rise to fame, acting, and upcoming role in Apple TV+ series Disclaimer.

“They really showcase the vulnerability of what it means to be human,” Jung said of her acting roles. “In real life, we learn how to hide our feelings and emotions and not express them fully. But when I’m acting, it’s almost like I’m able to release all that is inside me to the outside. That is a really therapeutic experience.”

All images: Mario Sorrenti/Courtesy of Elle

Yi Zhou releases new book The Art of Triumph: Trauma, Sex, and Art

Fashion influencer and model Yi Zhou will has just released her latest book, The Art of Triumph: Trauma, Sex, and Art. The tome highlights the power of creativity and community to survive, overcome, and heal from abuse. In the book, Zhou explores her own previous experiences, aiming to share a message of hope to those struggling in similar situations. You can pick up your own copy now on Amazon, as well as electronically through Kindle.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.