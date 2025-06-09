Rachel Zoe Is Joining The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

Rachel Zoe‘s reuniting with Bravo for her latest project! The star stylist has been minted as the newest member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, according to Page Six. The news, which Zoe broke on Instagram this weekend, follows her Rachel Zoe Project reality show—which previously aired on the network from 2008 to 2013. We have no doubt she’ll bring similarly fashion-forward moments to our screens once filming begins!

Sydney Sweeney Chats Boxing, Hobbies, And Prom For W Magazine

Sydney Sweeney is W‘s latest covergirl, fronting the magazine’s new Summer Issue. For her editorial by Carlijn Jacobs, the actress discusses her rise to fame and range of hobbies as a child—plus her upcoming role in an upcoming biopic on boxing star Christy Martin. The accompanying shoot finds her channeling characters from an athlete to Little Red Riding Hood, emphasizing her acting versatility with looks by Fendi, Miu Miu, Marc Jacobs, and more.

“I loved it. I came onboard to play Christy, and I had about three and a half months of training. I started eating. I weight-trained in the morning for an hour, kickboxed midday for about two hours, and then weight-trained again at night for an hour. My body was completely different. I didn’t fit in any of my clothes. I’m usually a size 23 in jeans, and I was wearing a size 27. My boobs got bigger. And my butt got huge. It was crazy! I was like, Oh my god. But it was amazing: I was so strong, like crazy strong.”

All images: Carlijn Jacobs

Nicole Scherzinger, Darren Criss, Cole Escola, And More Win Big At The Tony Awards

The Tony Awards were held last night, celebrating Broadway’s top onstage productions and theater stars. This year’s ceremony featured plenty of surprise moments including Nicole Scherzinger‘s win for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical as Norma Desmond in Sunset Blvd., which also won Best Revival of a Musical. Additional honors included wins for Darren Criss (Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical), Sarah Snook (Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play), and Cole Escola (Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play). Paul Tazewell also notably won the evening’s Best Costume Design of a Musical trophy for Death Becomes Her, marking his second major win this year after securing an Oscar for Wicked.

Jacquemus Soaks Up The Sun At The Monte-Carlo Beach Club

For its latest collaboration, Jacquemus is jetting to the Mediterranean Sea! The French label has been tapped by Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer to team up with the Monte-Carlo Beach Club, outfitting the seaside club ‘s pier parasols, sunbeds, and beach towels with yellow hues and black-and-white stripes inspired by its “La Croisière” collection. Similar patterns can be seen across its equally chic Pool Café’s parasols and cushions, brining a dash of whimsical flair to the elegant setting. However, that’s not all; Jacquemus has also opened two new boutiques in the heart of the Beach Club until October 7th.

All images: Yoann & Marco

