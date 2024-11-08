Editor’s Pick: Valentino Beauty Spike Valentino Lipstick

Reporting by Madison Coombs.

What: Valentino Beauty is coming in hot with its new Spike Valentino lipsticks! Available in 13 matte shades, the brand’s new lipstick—the latest addition to its editor-beloved makeup line—features hues from rosy pink to rich red, complete with dynamic names like “On Top of The World,” “It’s Valentino Baby,” and “Born To Be Extra.”

Who: Since it launched under former creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli, Valentino Beauty has vastly expanded its product range. Initially launching with its popular Born In Roma fragrances, the label has since grown with additions like foundations, eyeshadows, eyeliners, and more. 2024’s newest members include its Spike Valentino lipsticks and fine fragrance collection—and it’s sure to expand further under new creative director Alessandro Michele.

Why: We’ve been crushing on the Spike Valentino lipstick this winter for its creamy, buildable feel. The lightweight cosmetic can be worn for up to 10 hours, rarely requiring additional applications. If you need further proof, just look to brand ambassador Charli XCX! The singer’s worn the lipstick in various shades while performing on her hit Sweat tour, proving its longevity—and an undeniable cool-girl factor. Plus, it comes in a studded magnetic gold case inspired by Valentino’s signature Rockstuds, bringing your beauty routine a punky flair—and a sustainable one, since each tube can be refilled as well.

Where: Valentino-BeautyUS.com

How much: $48; $30 for refills.

